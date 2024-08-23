GK Hair launches hair dye range to completely cover grays
23 Aug 2024 --- GK Hair releases a range of hair color solutions to provide 100% gray coverage. It is crafted with formulations that provide “deep, lasting color while maintaining the health of the hair.”
The products are enriched with Juvexin, a keratin protein blend, and ceramides, which nourish and protect the hair during the coloring process. The hair care brand says this ensures it remains “smooth, shiny and vibrant.”
“GK Hair’s color range is exceptional, especially for clients seeking vibrant, long-lasting results with complete gray coverage,” says hair care expert Thalia Karina.
“The integration of Juvexin V2 in their formula ensures that the hair remains healthy and strong, even after coloring. It’s a game-changer for achieving beautiful and quality results.”
Growing audience
GK Hair offers a shade for “every style,” whether consumers cover grays or enhance their natural color. The formula is designed to meet the needs of every hair type, from fine to coarse.
The formula claims to provide coverage for “even the most resistant grays” for a uniform, natural-looking color that lasts.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, Nonpartisan Analysis for the US Congress, the 65 or older age group outpaces the growth of younger ones and will likely lead to an older population over time.
GK Hair has a presence in over 80 countries and says it caters to the “diverse needs” of its global clientele. Professionals and at-home users can use the brand’s products.
Hair innovations
