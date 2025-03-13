Groupe Berkem strengthens active cosmetics portfolio through Laboratoires Eriger acquisition
Groupe Berkem has announced the acquisition of Laboratoires Eriger and its patented encapsulation technology, PhytoVec. The move aims to strengthen and expand the French bio-chemical manufacturer’s reach in the active cosmetics market.
Groupe Berkem will present PhytoVec technology at In-cosmetics Global in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, held from April 8 –10.
“In markets constantly seeking naturalness, the integration of Laboratoires Eriger’s active ingredients represents a major step forward, enabling us to offer our customers and prospects ever more innovative solutions,” says Olivier Fahy, chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem.
The acquisition will also involve transferring Laboratoires Eriger’s production tools to Groupe Berkem’s Chartres site, which is now dedicated to freeze-drying, a low-temperature drying technique for plant materials and sensitive products.
Commenting on the partnership and PhytoVec’s future, Eric Buchy, CEO of Laboratoires Eriger, adds, “The acquisition of Laboratoires Eriger’s activities by Groupe Berkem represents a genuine industrial continuity for PhytoVec technology.”
The financial terms of the acquisition have not yet been disclosed.
Plant-based chemistry
The acquisition of PhytoVec technology by Groupe Berkem represents an advancement for the company, which intends to deploy the technology across its health, beauty, and nutrition divisions.
PhytoVec is a patented technology and one of Laboratoires Eriger’s proprietary technologies for encapsulating active plant-based ingredients using chlorophyll for dermatological benefits. Encapsulation involves trapping unstable active ingredients (derived from natural sources) in a protective micro-capsule to shield them from oxidation or damage such as from light exposure.
This method improves the stability, absorption rate, and efficiency of ingredients, while helping to deliver long-term results in cosmetic and skin care formulations. The process also claims to offer significant benefits across the pharmaceutical, nutrition, and agricultural sectors.
In a clinical study carried out by the Spincontrol laboratory, a panel of 60 people using a combination of vitamin A with PhytoVec technology demonstrated 100% efficacy in wrinkle reduction.
Additional benefits of PhytoVec include protecting fragrance molecules, enhancing the sensory experience, improving the efficacy of antioxidant active ingredients, and decreasing the reliance on chemically enhanced preservatives in products.
Strategy and strength
As consumers are increasingly inclined to choose products from natural sources, bioactive ingredients are trending in the personal care industry and have witnessed substantial growth.
Innova Market Insights data supports this trend. Last month it was reported that 28% of consumers said buying natural products has become an important factor when buying personal care and beauty products, with skin care remaining an industry leader.
Aligning with the demand, Groupe Berkem sees the acquisition as strengthening its position in the active cosmetics market. “Laboratoires Eriger’s recognized expertise will be an invaluable asset in consolidating our expertise in plant-based chemistry and strengthening our position in the active cosmetics market,” says Fahy.
The company will also utilize its existing expertise in plant chemistry alongside PhytoVec technology, by producing micro-encapsulations in chlorophyll-based products such as hydroalcoholic solutions and skin serums. Additionally, Groupe Berkem will integrate certain products developed by Laboratoires Eriger into its own range of cosmetics in a bid to widen its consumer reach.