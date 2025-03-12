In-cosmetics Global 2025: Lipoid Kosmetik introduces bio-based actives
Botanical extract manufacturer Lipoid Kosmetik will unveil three ingredients at this year’s In-cosmetics Global trade show, April 8–10 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The solutions include a fresh plant juice extract, a phospholipid-based carrier system, and an upcycled moringa-derived active, to satisfy the demand for natural, upcycled, and functional ingredients.
Clean beauty is trending in the personal care industry, with advanced delivery systems, and responsible sourcing featured as solutions. Lipoid Kosmetik’s latest ingredient developments align with these industry shifts.
Each of the three ingredient solutions addresses a distinct need in cosmetic formulation, including preserving plant vitality, enhancing active delivery, and utilizing upcycled raw materials.
Moringa-derived active
Lipoid Kosmetik introduces MorinGuard — a moringa-derived active ingredient sourced from seed cake, a by-product of oil extraction from the Moringa oleifera tree, marketed as a solution with both skin care and sustainability benefits.
The ingredient contains moringin, a bioactive compound that targets inflammation, promotes barrier repair, and enhances skin resilience against oxidative stress, and environmental aggressors.
Beyond its skin benefits, MorinGuard plays a role in ethical sourcing as its ingredients are sourced through a supply chain that supports Rwandan farming communities involved in Moringa oil production.
The upcycling of Moringa seed cake into a cosmetic active aligns with the growing industry interest in circular and sustainable beauty as it emphasizes waste reduction and resource efficiency in formulations.
Phospholipid-based carrier system
With PhytoSolve, Lipoid Kosmetik introduces a phospholipid-based carrier system designed to enhance the skin’s retention and absorption of lipophilic actives such as coenzyme Q10, retinyl palmitate, tocopheryl acetate, and astaxanthin.
Lipophilic actives play a significant role in anti-aging formulations by targeting oxidative stress, collagen depletion, and skin renewal. Antioxidants such as coenzyme Q10 and astaxanthin help neutralize free radicals and reduce premature aging caused by environmental damage.
Retinyl palmitate is a vitamin A derivative that promotes cell renewal and improves skin texture, while tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E) strengthens the skin barrier and enhances moisture retention.
carrier system is designed to help these encapsulated actives penetrate deeper into the skin for enhanced effectiveness.These ingredients support firmer and smoother skin, which makes them useful in formulations for serums, creams, and treatments designed to combat visible signs of aging. The
PhytoSolve is preservative-free, and the brand says its natural phospholipid composition allows for gentle interaction with the skin. This aims to better support active delivery without compromising skin health.
Fresh plant juice
Lipoid Kosmetik’s Herbasol product line uses fresh plant juices instead of dried plant material, which can reduce the ingredient’s effectiveness. According to the brand, this approach preserves the plant’s full vitality, producing a nutrient-rich composition for cosmetic applications.
Herbasol Fresh Plant Juice maintains the skin’s natural pH balance, is solvent-free, and is preserved using naturally derived ingredients, including sodium levulinate and potassium sorbate. It is positioned as an option for brands looking to maintain high organic content claims within clean beauty guidelines.
Beyond topical application, Lipoid Kosmetik says the ingredient connects internal and external beauty, aligning with wellness and holistic beauty trends, which have gained traction across multiple product categories.
The ingredient is formulated for easy incorporation into skin care products, such as toners and serums, which addresses the industry shift toward minimal processing and ingredient transparency.
Going green
Both MorinGuard and Herbasol Fresh Plant Juice are COSMOS (Cosmetic Organic and Natural Standard) and Natrue certified. These certifications are internationally recognized standards for natural and organic cosmetics.
COSMOS ensures that products meet criteria for natural origin, sustainable sourcing, environmentally friendly processing, and responsible packaging. A group of European certification bodies manages the standard.
Natrue is a certification developed to guarantee the authenticity of natural and organic cosmetics. It sets standards for ingredient purity, banning synthetic fragrances, petroleum-derived additives, and genetically modified ingredients.
Lipoid Kosmetik will be displaying its launches at In-cosmetics Global at booth 1E20 from 8–10 April.