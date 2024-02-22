Gut-skin axis: Kerry Group launches new clinically-backed postbiotic ingredient
22 Feb 2024 --- Kerry Group announces the launch of Plenibiotic (Lactobacillus casei subsp. 327), a rice-derived postbiotic for supplement formats for humans and pets. Scientific studies back the ingredient’s support in digestive and skin health, which is tolerant to diverse temperatures, resilient in varying environments, shelf-stable and requires minimal serving sizes for efficacy.
The company highlights that Plenibiotic targets the gut-skin axis, aligning with a growing consumer understanding of the link between gut health and overall wellness.
“Plenibiotic, Kerry’s rice-derived postbiotic, helps consumers optimize their wellness from the inside out by providing dual gut-skin benefits. Its efficacy is backed by rigorous, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies supporting its benefits. It meets consumers’ need for a holistic solution backed with credible scientific evidence,” Jordan Dow, VP at Kerry ProActive Health, tells Nutrition Insight.
“Consumers are increasingly aware of the link between digestive and skin health as a component of healthy aging, prioritizing digestive health and expressing an interest in skin health. Plenibiotic’s gut-skin benefits provide a solution for consumers’ goals for health and beauty-from-within throughout their lifetimes.”
Innovation potential
Consumers increasingly link nutrition with beauty and health, which industry experts note offers opportunities for preventative healthcare that targets skin and healthy aging. As the nutricosmetics market goes mainstream, companies expect a greater focus on microbiome-supporting solutions.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a growing use of skin health claims in supplement and sports nutrition launches, featuring a 12% average annual growth from October 2021 to September 2024.
Dow highlights that Plenibiotic’s shelf-stability and efficacy in small serving sizes (50 mg for digestive health and 100 mg for skin health) allow product developers “more freedom to innovate in a variety of supplement formats, from supplemental powders and liquids to capsules, gummies and chews, supported by scientific research.”
“Our mission in bringing innovative and sustainable new solutions to market requires us to radically rethink the role supplements can play in consumers’ lives by focusing on ingredients that enable a more proactive approach to health and wellness.”
Plenibiotic is the company’s first offering in the postbiotic space, following probiotic solutions such as BC30 and Sporevia.
Healthy aging
As consumers become more aware of the impact of the gut microbiome on immunity, cognition and skin health, Kerry recognizes a growing demand for proactive approaches to wellness and healthy aging.
Many consumers consider healthy aging “of the utmost importance,” with new launches in the supplements and personal care industries. Demand is driven by an increasing aging population and its wish to stay independent, active and healthy for as long as possible.
According to Dow, Kerry aims to continue innovation at the forefront of consumers’ top health need states. Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials support the health benefits of its latest ingredient.
He concludes: “Plenibiotic is a step forward in leveraging science to proactively address some of the greatest concerns facing consumers today.”
By Jolanda van Hal