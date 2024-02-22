Miss Dior perfume modernized with gourmand and floral fragrances for “sensual and imperative experience”
22 Feb 2024 --- Dior releases a new edition of its iconic Miss Dior perfume. Crafted by Dior perfume creation director Francis Kurkdjian, the new interpretation has floral and gourmand fragrances.
The scent was designed to offer an “instantly sensual and imperative experience.” The fashion company says the perfume was part of a quest to “reinvent a past.”
Jasmine was the starting point of the fragrance, with Francis Kurkdjian wanting to return to the characteristic notes linked to the extraction methods employed in 1947 when Miss Dior was created.
“Miss Dior was born of those evenings in Provence, alive with fireflies, where young jasmine plays a descant to the melody of the night and the land,” stated Christian Dior.
Modern take on tradition
Miss Dior Parfum by Francis Kurkdjian employs the fruity tones of jasmine, which the company says embraces tradition while giving it a new spin of modernity.
Dior says the silhouette of the new Miss Dior bottle “boldly reaffirms the femininity of its original couture identity.”
The bottle’s design has clean lines and a reduced format, with the base and sides covered in a houndstooth pattern engraved in the glass. The company says the bottle mixes masculine and feminine through the celebrated “dagger” or “swallow’s tail” bow, faithfully knotted around the neck of the perfume.
Scent from the past
Before receiving the name Miss Dior, the fragrance was code-named Castor, after the brightest star in the Gemini constellation. Christian Dior described the perfume as his “only child.”
The fragrance was a tribute to the designer’s sister, French resistance fighter Catherine Dior, familiarly known as Miss Dior. The traditional scent has floral chypre with leather and galbanum notes, created by Paul Vacher and Jean Carles.
Other notes of the original scent included mandarin, gardenia and bergamot as the top notes. Jasmine, narcissus, neroli and rose are the middle notes and patchouli, oak and sandalwood are the base notes.
Recently, Dior and other beauty brands collaborated to enhance traceability in the beauty industry’s ingredient and packaging supply chains, called the Traceability Alliance for Sustainable Cosmetics.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck