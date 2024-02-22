Mondi expands paper-based packaging production for home and personal care markets
22 Feb 2024 --- Mondi is increasing the production of its paper-based EcoWicketBags range amid increasing demand for environmentally sustainable packaging in the home and personal care (HPC) industry, particularly for products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products.
By widening the manufacturing of EcoWicketBags at its plant in Szada, Hungary, the packaging leader leverages the group’s integrated value chain, from in-house paper production to coating and converting.
“Our Szada plant is well-positioned to serve customers across Europe and we are pleased to respond to consumer and customer demands for sustainable solutions with our paper-based EcoWicketBags,” says Piotr Barczykowski, sales director for Consumer Flexibles at Mondi.
EcoWicketBags are made from Mondi’s FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5 — an “exceptionally” strong kraft paper customizable with specific barrier and protective properties to meet product needs.
HPC industry support
The bags are available in various sizes for different applications and protect from filling, transporting and storage. Furthermore, they are suitable for printing customer branding.
EcoWicketBags are made from renewable material and designed to be recycled in standard European paper recycling mills according to the 4evergreen guidelines.
Mondi asserts that paper-based packaging has high recycling rates across Europe (82%) and the company’s EcoWicketBags can support customers in the HPC industry to meet their sustainability goals.
The paper bags add to Mondi’s range of recyclable, monomaterial polymer WicketBags that follow CEFLEX recycling guidelines. The range also includes WicketBags that use a high amount of post-consumer content for customer needs.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim