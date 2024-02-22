Schwarzkopf drives a Colour Caravan around India to highlight at-home hair dye
22 Feb 2024 --- Schwarzkopf is touring India with a “Colour Caravan” to promote its Colour Specialist and Simply Color brands. The bus will visit a series of cities nationwide, starting with Delhi, and give consumers a personalized trial experience of its hair color offerings.
According to Passionate In Marketing, a publishing platform in India, Schwarzkopf’s hair beauty advisors will help demonstrate at-home color techniques while touring. Approximately 1,000 participants were expected to visit the activation in Delhi.
“Schwarzkopf recognizes the dynamic preferences of our consumers and understands the need for a personalized approach,” says Shama Dalal, head of marketing at Henkel Consumer Brands.
“The canter van activity is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a mobile and interactive platform for consumers to experience our hair color products up close. This will help us build a stronger connection with our target audience.”
At home solutions
The Colour Caravan creates opportunities for hands-on experiences with consumers. After using the hair-dying products, the Henkel-owned brand interviewed consumers, asking for their experience and opinions on their new color.
The German hair care company will also showcase digital interventions to drive conversations with consumers beyond the experiential color application to the public.
The company aims to demonstrate how people can achieve high-quality results with at-home color when using its hair care technologies.
The Colour Specialist range is infused with hyaluronic acid and OmegaPlex technology to achieve 90% less hair breakage than other hair-dying products. The Indian marketing news platform describes this product as a “crowd favorite.”
Meanwhile, the Simply Color range has a clean formulation, free from paraphenylenediamine and 1,4-toluenediamine — frequently used in oxidative hair dye precursors that can induce a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction known as contact allergy — making it a clean formulation.
By Sabine Waldeck