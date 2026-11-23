How liposomal delivery differentiates brands in crowded nutricosmetic market
Key takeaways
- Liposomal delivery technology can improve ingredient stability, absorption, and bioavailability in nutricosmetics.
- Clinical validation, formulation stability, and ingredient transparency are becoming essential to consumer trust in beauty supplements.
- K-beauty is driving beauty-from-within innovation through advanced delivery systems, personalized nutrition, and science-backed efficacy.
Demand for nutricosmetics is on an upward trajectory as consumers increasingly link overall well-being with beauty results. As the segment grows, formulators are exploring differentiation through delivery systems, and liposomal systems that shield active ingredients from degradation are garnering attention for their potential to improve stability and absorption.
Personal Care Insights sits down with Haroutine, a South Korean nutricosmetics brand, to unpack how liposomal delivery is standing out in beauty-from-within solutions. Jennifer Yun, brand director at Haroutine, thinks that delivery technology will be one of the “defining forces” in the next phase of beauty supplements.
“Consumers are realizing that what matters isn’t only what’s in a product but whether the body can actually use it. As that understanding grows, formulation and delivery will become a bigger part of how people choose products.”
The spokespeople tell us that consumer trust in nutricosmetics is earned through clinically supported evidence that is clearly communicated. They explain how liposomal delivery can improve absorption and bioavailability in nutricosmetics, but caution that the drug delivery systems (DDS) may not be compatible with all ingredients.
Haroutine couples K-beauty with liposomal delivery technology to support skin health and hydration. The company is said to be leveraging K-beauty’s approach to clinical substantiation to meet demand for advanced delivery systems for beauty-from-within solutions.
Liposomal delivery dynamics
According to Jimmy Yun, CEO of Haroutine’s parent company, Wooree Group, liposomal delivery was developed to improve the stability, delivery, and bioavailability of active ingredients.
He explains that this delivery method supports the expansion of DDS from pharmaceuticals into cosmetics and ingestible products, including functional foods and dietary supplements.
“Unlike conventional formulations, liposomes encapsulate active ingredients within phospholipid-based vesicles. This structure can help protect sensitive ingredients, improve their dispersion and stability, and, depending on the ingredient and formulation, enhance absorption and bioavailability,” he says.
Jennifer Yun explains that liposomal technology helps protect the ingredient as it moves through the digestive system, so more of it can be absorbed and used.
“With conventional formulations, a meaningful portion of an ingredient can break down or go unabsorbed before it reaches the body,” she adds.
Differentiating in delivery
However, CEO Jimmy Yun says that liposomalization is not a universal solution, noting that different ingredients have different properties and not every ingredient necessarily benefits from liposomal delivery.
“The bigger issue in today’s market is not whether liposomal technology works in theory, but whether manufacturers can consistently produce and maintain functional liposomes in the finished product. Creating a liposomal formulation is one thing — ensuring that the vesicles remain intact, stable, and effective throughout manufacturing and shelf life is an entirely different challenge.”
Jennifer Yun also cautions against treating the term “liposomal” as a blanket guarantee of delivery efficacy. She tells us that Haroutine’s “science-first” approach grounds its efficacy claims in product-specific testing rather than relying solely on category-level data.
Jimmy Yun adds that the scientific foundation of liposomal technology is well established. He says the real differentiator is execution.
“Ensuring that the liposomes demonstrated in the initial formulation actually remain present and functional through processing, finished product manufacturing, and ultimately throughout the product’s shelf life. That is where the science must translate into real product performance.”
Changing consumer expectations
The company spokespeople tell us that consumers are more discerning about supplement ingredients and formulation technologies. This poses challenges in meeting higher, more ingredient-literate expectations. However, it also offers formulators the opportunity to get ahead of the curve by grounding their claims in clinical data and transparency.
Jimmy Yun largely attributes the rise of informed and demanding consumers to the accessibility of information via the internet, social media, and technology. Yet he notes that the availability of information also has a downside.
“That same accessibility has also made consumers more vulnerable to misinformation and exaggerated marketing claims. I believe brands have a responsibility to go beyond referencing published studies on individual ingredients or emerging technologies,” he says.
Jimmy Yun tells brands to substantiate the performance of their own formulations through independent testing, appropriate scientific validation, and, where applicable, clinical research.
He tells us that performance substantiation is especially important with liposomal technology. “There are products in the market that are marketed as liposomal simply because they contain phospholipids or have undergone a particular manufacturing process. But the presence of phospholipids does not, by itself, establish that functional liposomes have been successfully formed or that they remain intact in the finished product.”
He explains that liposomal structures can be compromised during processing, manufacturing, transportation, and storage.
Communicating trust
Jennifer Yun says that brands should be careful not to overpromise. “Trust is built when you’re clear about what a product can do and equally clear about its limits. In wellness, credibility is your most valuable asset.”
Jimmy Yun adds that South Korea differs from other regions when building trust in nutricosmetics: “The regulatory environment, particularly for health-related product claims, places significant emphasis on substantiation and compliance. This creates a higher level of accountability for brands operating within that framework.”
He tells us that by having ingredient and finished-product manufacturing in its own ecosystem in Korea, Haroutine has direct visibility into the manufacturing process and greater control over validation across manufacturing stages.
“Ultimately, anyone can reference scientific literature to explain why a formulation should work. What separates credible brands is their ability to demonstrate that their own products actually meet those scientific expectations. Consumers should demand evidence, not just explanations,” he says.
K-beauty’s supplement approach
The Haroutine spokespeople say that the South Korean approach to beauty supplements is rooted in the idea that beauty and wellness are interconnected and that consistency is emphasized over quick fixes.
They tell us that the philosophy, paired with extensive investments in research, ingredient science, and delivery technology, and a regulatory environment that increasingly demands substantiation, has elevated the K-beauty supplement market.
“This philosophy has helped create a sophisticated beauty-from-within market in Korea,” says Jimmy Yun.
“Korea is also exceptionally good at translating innovation into consumer-friendly products and formats, whether through convenient daily packets, powders, gummies, or other formats that make wellness easier to incorporate into everyday life.”
Haroutine markets itself as the first liposomal beauty supplement brand launched in Korea, entering a category that relies heavily on consumer acceptance and a solid regulatory and scientific foundation.
“Looking ahead, I expect several trends to shape international markets: advanced delivery systems that address the limitations of conventional formulations, preventive wellness and healthy-aging routines, and increasingly personalized approaches to nutrition and beauty,” says Jimmy Yun.
The CEO expects that the most important shift in the category will be consumer expectations around transparency and proof: “Consumers will increasingly look beyond ingredient lists and attractive packaging. They will want to understand the science behind the formulation, how it is manufactured, and what evidence supports its performance. The brands that can answer those questions convincingly will have a meaningful advantage.”
The future of efficacy claims
According to Jimmy Yun, the industry needs to move beyond the assumption that including a scientifically recognized ingredient automatically translates into an effective product. Developing expectations and an increasingly sophisticated nutricosmetic category demand proven efficacy that can demonstrate the interaction between various ingredients while being communicated accessibly, say the spokespeople.
“The biggest challenge for brands is bridging science and everyday life,” adds Jennifer Yun.
“That means doing the rigorous work to substantiate benefits, and then explaining it in language that is clear, honest, and accessible. There’s a temptation to simplify too much or to promise too much. The brands that last will be the ones that invest in real research, communicate with integrity, and earn trust over time.”
The duo underscores that Haroutine believes brands must demonstrate that their technology survives the manufacturing process, that the finished product maintains its integrity, and that its benefits are supported by evidence.
“I believe the next generation of successful beauty-from-within brands will be defined less by the number of trending ingredients they introduce and more by the depth of their scientific and manufacturing capabilities,” Jimmy Yun says.
“Ultimately, the future belongs to brands that can consistently translate scientific innovation into products that deliver on their intended promise. That is the difference between simply adopting a technology and truly mastering it.”
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