Hollywood-backed celebrity hair care brand Rōz closes oversubscribed seed round
15 Aug 2024 --- Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak’s “clean” hair care line Rōz closes an oversubscribed seed round led by investment partner Silas Capital, an emerging growth equity and venture capital firm, with significant participation from G9 Ventures.
Additional investors include actress Lily Collins alongside notable celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists Melanie Inglessis, Rachel Goodwin, Pati Dubroff, Sami Knight, Kylee Heath and Ericka Verrett.
Previously announced celebrity investors include Mila Kunis, Daisy Ridley, Zoe Saldana and Brooklyn Decker, who invested during an earlier friends-and-family round.
The financial terms of the new deal have not been disclosed; however, the funding will be used to “accelerate retail expansion, further enhance Rōz’s presence in the professional channel, augment team and fuel product innovation.”
“The growth and momentum of the business has been extraordinary, and the enthusiastic response to our product formulations from both professionals and clients has been nothing short of remarkable,” says Mara Roszak, founder.
“Rōz is my greatest passion, and having growth partners who share my excitement and understand my vision is a dream come true. I am incredibly proud to welcome Silas Capital, G9 Ventures and Lily Collins and some of my incredible peers as partners, and together, we will continue to bring this vision to life.”
Red carpet repertoire
For over 20 years, Mara Roszak has styled hair on the red carpet for A-list celebrities, including Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Wiig.
The brand Rōz positions itself at the intersection of “professional-strength” performance with “clean, sustainably sourced” formulas.
Mara officially launched Rōz in 2021, starting with two products, and has since expanded to eight styling and hair care products. Rōz is available at major retailers like Credo, Neiman Marcus, Goop, Nordstrom and Revolve.
Additionally, Rōz is available at independent retailers and professional salons across the US, posting “triple-digit door growth year-over-year.”
The seed round follows the launch of Rōz’s latest treatment innovation, the Foundation Mask — a nourishing hair mask designed to deeply hydrate, repair damage and protect color.
“We are thrilled to partner with Mara as she builds a prestige, omni-channel haircare brand for modern women. In an industry that too often focuses on what is wrong with your hair, Rōz’s mission is to enhance your natural hair,” says Amy Griffin and Anna Doherty of G9 Ventures.
“The result is a line of clean, fuss-free products that work. The brand’s positioning, combined with Mara’s expertise and focus on performance, has organically attracted a loyal community looking to achieve healthy, effortless hair.”
In other hair news, Myavana, specializing in AI-driven personalized hair care, closed a US$5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund. The capital injection will advance Myavana’s HairAI technology using microscopic hair analysis and advanced algorithms to “decode the intricacies” of hair texture, type and condition.
