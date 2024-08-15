Majority of plaintiffs reportedly back Johnson & Johnson’s proposal to settle US$6.5B talc lawsuit
15 Aug 2024 --- A secret ballot among plaintiffs reportedly shows majority support for Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) plan to settle its outstanding talc cases.
According to Bloomberg, sources say over 75% of the group signed off on the healthcare giant’s proposal to pay US$6.5 billion over 25 years to resolve all current and future talc claims and push ahead with its bankruptcy plan.
The settlement offer apparently includes claims that the talc-based version caused ovarian and other gynecological cancers, however, J&J has said its talc-based powders never caused cancer and that it appropriately marketed its baby powder for more than 100 years.
J&J’s plan is still likely to face legal challenges from plaintiffs opposing the terms, but the recent voting could help the company if it asks a judge again to grant bankruptcy protection. A federal appeals court blocked two of its previous bids to get the bankruptcy protection sign-off in New Jersey, where the health-care company is based.
J&J’s ongoing legal battles
In May, the pharmaceutical company said it resolved 95% of claims that its baby powder was tainted with asbestos and caused mesothelioma.
J&J has maintained its products are safe, asbestos-free and do not cause cancer. In 2022, the company said it would halt sales of talc-based baby powder and transition to cornstarch-based baby powder to meet “evolving global trends.”
The company has already paid approximately US$5 billion for the talc-based powder claims, including cases related to mesothelioma, other cancers and allegations of illegal marketing by US states. J&J reports that thousands of cases may yet be filed.
In June, Personal Care Insights reported on the company’s willingness to pay US$700 million to settle an investigation brought forth by multiple US states. J&J received claimants demanding damages and medical monitoring for women who were diagnosed with cancer or who may get the disease in the future.
By Sabine Waldeck