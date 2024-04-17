India’s Cipla bolsters personal care portfolio with Ivia Beaute acquisition
17 Apr 2024 --- Indian consumer healthcare company Cipla Health (CHL) has acquired the cosmetics and personal care business of Ivia Beaute, including its popular brands Astaberry, Ikin and Bhimsaini, for a reported price of Rs 130 crore (∼US$15.5 million).
The deal involves Cipla’s subsidiary purchasing Ivia’s global distribution and marketing business for these beauty products.
The move aligns with Cipla’s focus on enhancing its consumer healthcare and wellness portfolio, while complementing its offerings in skin care, says the company. It has signed a business transfer agreement to cement this deal.
“Our target consumer base is discerning and seeks variety, especially when it comes to new brands in personal care,” comments Shivam Puri, CEO and whole-time director of CHL.
Scaling portfolio in India
CHL plans to target India’s aspirational consumers, namely those seeking premium or trendy products.
“The growing adoption of beauty and personal care products in Indian households signals a prominent trend, positioning the market as crucial for CHL’s expansion efforts,” highlights the company.
The consumer healthcare giant is leveraging its “strong presence” secured through a cluster of brands in “Tier 2–6 towns” in India to strengthen its play in the nation’s “fast-growing” beauty and personal care sector.
Complementing this portfolio, Ivia Beaute’s brand, Astaberry, has been locally established for 16 years.
“Integrating Astaberry, Ikin and Bhimsaini into our portfolio seamlessly complements our existing offerings across key OTC/consumer healthcare categories, empowering us to deliver comprehensive solutions that cater effectively to the diverse everyday needs of our consumers,” says Puri.
Established distribution muscle
The company flags its “strong offline and online distribution muscle” and consumer insights engine that has accelerated over 20 brands within its portfolio across key categories.
These categories include topical antiseptics (Cipladine), antifungal solutions (Clocip), feminine and child hygiene products (Mamaxpert and Evexpert) and skin and hair care (Cetafresh, Rivela and Tugain).
“Most of these brands have attained leadership positions in their respective categories,” claims CHL.
Deal finalization
The deal will be finalized once certain standard conditions in the business transfer agreement are met. After that, CHL will take over distributing and marketing these Ivia beauty brand products.
In other India beauty sector developments this month, scent supplier Symrise expanded in the country as part of a joint venture with Virchow Group to manufacture personal care ingredients.
Meanwhile, Takasago inaugurated an olfactory center in Mumbai.
Last month, there were discussions surrounding the Indian retail titan Reliance Retail’s alleged plans to acquire Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano. The play by India’s largest retail company would solidify the firm’s stake in a rapidly expanding local beauty market.
