Innovative skin care solution Zeropollution protects against urban pollutants, study reveals
06 Mar 2024 --- A recent study reveals that Monteloeder’s latest beauty-from-within botanical offering, Zeropollution, can protect skin against the adverse effects of city pollution on the skin. The company spotlights that the patented cosmeceutical is designed to fortify the skin’s natural defenses against environmental aggressors from within, offering a novel approach to skin care.
Monteloeder, a subsidiary of SuanNutra, states that Zeropollution is formulated with a blend of botanical extracts, including olive and Japanese pagoda tree, lemon verbena and rosemary.
“This study underscores its beneficial effects on guarding the skin from pollution as supported by in vitro models,” explains Dr. Nuria Caturla, the chief R&D officer at Monteloeder. “While results of previous clinical studies endorsed Zeropollution’s antioxidant and anti-aging effects, this preclinical research delves deeper into the botanical compound’s molecular mechanisms.”
Urban pollutants
Published in the Journal of Current Issues in Molecular Biology, the study showcased promising results from both ex vivo human skin explants and in vitro models. These models demonstrated Zeropollution’s ability to shield the skin against pollutants commonly found in urban environments, including heavy metals and diesel particles.
According to the company, a key finding of the study was Zeropollution’s capacity to reduce lipid peroxidation induced by pollutants. Lipid peroxidation refers to the oxidative degradation of lipids, a process that can lead to cellular damage and inflammation. Notably, the formula exhibited a total inhibition of reactive molecules associated with lipid peroxidation by the third day of the study.
“Zeropollution possesses profound antioxidant and protective properties, as proven by its ability to reduce free-radical damage, inflammation and lipid peroxidation, while also offering protection against heavy metals,” Caturla emphasizes.
Furthermore, Zeropollution demonstrated significant reductions in inflammatory markers and reactive oxygen species production induced by environmental pollution. These findings support the formula’s potential to mitigate inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are implicated in skin aging and damage.
Well-documented effects
Monteloeder highlights that a previous clinical trial involving 100 women living in polluted urban areas found that supplementation with Zeropollution yielded promising results.
Participants experienced improvements in skin elasticity, firmness and radiance, along with enhanced antioxidant status and strengthened skin barrier function.
Monteloeder stresses that Zeropollution’s efficacy can be attributed to its unique composition, which comprises a polyphenol-enriched herbal blend sourced from various botanicals. Lemon verbena, a key ingredient in the formula, is prized for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a cornerstone of Monteloeder’s botanical formulations.
The versatility of Zeropollution also extends to delivery formats, which can include shots, soft gels, capsules and effervescent tablets, as well as functional foods and beverages. Tailored for beauty-from-within applications, the formula addresses the growing demand for holistic solutions that integrate beauty, health and wellness.
“The botanical blend was uniquely crafted to fortify the skin’s natural defenses against external insults and nourish it from within,” Caturla concludes. “This study unveils Zeropollution’s antioxidant potential beyond skin health, suggesting cardiopulmonary and endothelial benefits.”
“This broadens its application spectrum beyond nutricosmetics and aligns with the consumer belief that help for a beautiful complexion can emanate from the inside.”
Edited by William Bradford Nichols