Anti-pollution solution: Supplements and skin care fight adverse environmental effects
27 Feb 2024 --- The climate is a key focus with many skin care companies creating solutions to protect skin from pollution and damaging UV rays.
Innova Market Insights data suggests that anti-pollution personal care and beauty launches are thriving, with a 4% average annual compound growth from October 2018 to September 2023. Most of these launches were in Face/Body Cosmetics. The data indicates anti-pollution claims were most often used alongside Moisturizing and Hydrating claims.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Curaloe and Monteloeder by Suannutra about anti-pollution skin care and supplement innovations.
“Consumers are increasingly seeking anti-pollution beauty solutions due to growing awareness of the detrimental effects of environmental factors on skin health. This trend aligns with a broader movement toward holistic skin care approaches that prioritize inner wellness and outer beauty,” says Nuria Caturla, chief R&D officer at supplement provider Monteloeder by Suannutra.
Increased awareness
Skin exposed to UV radiation and air pollution is shown to have additive effects in the disturbance of skin homeostasis. Recent research by Givaudan Active Beauty evaluated the protective effects of silymarin (SM), an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory complex of flavonoids.
The clinical study confirmed SM improved the homogeneity and perceived well-being of urban skins exposed to UV. SM protects the skin from oxidative stress and inflammation caused by two significant exposome factors.
Charlene Weidner, commercial manager at Curaloe South Africa, provider of aloe vera-based skin care, says more and more companies will focus on internal and external anti-pollution strategies.
“Consumers are interested in anti-pollution beauty solutions as they are concerned with the environment inside and outside their bodies. Modern society dictates that one must be aware of their impact on the environment, inside the body and outside.”
“The new generations of skin care users will be more aware than any of the generations before. They do not want any product that is not going to be environmentally appropriate.”
“Skin care products will become more focused on the inner benefits of the product and depth of penetration beyond the epidermis to have a real benefit on the blood and lymph, cellular environment and health of skin cells,” continues Weidner.
Caturla adds: “People are becoming more mindful of how air pollutants can contribute to skin aging, acne, inflammation and overall complexion concerns. As a result, there is a demand for skin care products that offer comprehensive protection and rejuvenation, addressing the relationship between beauty from within and pollution.”
Climate-changing skin care
The chief R&D officer at Monteloeder by Suannutra names the increasing impact of climate change, including rising temperatures, pollution levels and environmental degradation, as contributing factors to growing awareness of the need for skin care solutions that can mitigate these effects.
“As climate change worsens, so do its consequences on skin health, such as increased UV radiation exposure, higher levels of air pollutants, and changes in humidity levels, all of which can accelerate skin aging, exacerbate skin conditions like acne and eczema, and lead to other skin issues,” Caturla says.
Caturla expects the demand for anti-pollution beauty solutions to surge as consumers seek ways to protect their skin from the harmful effects of climate change-induced environmental stressors. She names Monteloeder by Suannutra’s Zeropollution as a beauty solution.
“Products like those addressing the link between pollution and skin health, such as Zeropollution, are poised to become even more sought after in this context. By offering comprehensive protection against environmental aggressors and promoting overall skin wellness, these solutions can help individuals safeguard their skin in the face of changing environmental conditions.”
Weidner also brings attention to Curaloe’s Organic Anti-pollution Serum for consumers concerned about environmental effects on their skin. The product contains Tephrosia pururea extract, which is rich in NeurophrolineTM. According to studies, the ingredient breaks down cortisol production by skin cells, improving skin tone and skin color in stressed skin in two weeks.
“Curaloe Organic is ideal for someone aware of the effect of products on the internal and external environments of the body. Certified Cosmos Ecocert, the product is safe in all environments while delivering results — ideal in a world that is polluted,” she asserts.
Supplements for anti-pollution
All of Curaloe’s products contain aloe vera, with Aloverose as the main bioactive component that helps improve the vascular network quality by repairing skin cells in the network’s walls. The aloe vera is obtained through organic farming and in-house cultivation.
“The Curaloe 100% Pure Aloe Vera Herbal Supplements are natural drinks derived from the inner fillet of the aloe vera leaf, enriched with herbal extracts to enhance specific health benefits,” says Weidner.
Caturla adds that Monteloeder by Suannutra is witnessing a notable shift toward elevating skin health through dietary supplements tailored to counteract the “detrimental effects” of pollution.
“These supplements often feature a variety of antioxidant-rich ingredients aimed at neutralizing free radicals and shielding the skin from pollution-induced oxidative stress. Plant-based ingredients are favored for their antioxidant prowess in shielding the skin from environmental harm.”
Caturla states that future trends are leaning toward a more holistic approach to skin care, supported by scientific evidence.
Zeropollution solution
Monteloeder by Suannutra says its Zeropollution fortifies the skin’s natural defenses from within against pollution’s effects throughout the body. It has a plant-based formulation using botanical extracts, which the company says ensures efficacy through studies.
According to the nutraceutical company, its cosmetic solution addresses the “root causes” of pollution-induced skin damage by neutralizing free radicals, preventing inflammation, fortifying the skin barrier and inhibiting Aryl hydrocarbon receptor activation.
“Ongoing research and development efforts further solidify [Zeropollution’s] innovative potential, including exploration into extended benefits for scalp and hair health.”
“In our pursuit of innovations in anti-pollution beauty, we conducted a clinical study to assess the efficacy of Zeropollution in improving both facial skin and scalp conditions. Recognizing the crucial role of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair growth and the detrimental effects of environmental pollution on scalp health, our study is designed to evaluate the potential benefits of Zeropollution,” concludes Caturla.
By Sabine Waldeck