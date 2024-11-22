Italian skin care brand Borghese enters “luxury renaissance”
Borghese announced it is expanding into luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, marking a comeback moment for the Italian skin care brand.
Named after late founder Princess Marcella Borghese, the 67-year-old beauty brand initially brought customers Italian spa treatment into their homes with its mud masks. The new partnership with Neiman Marcus will bring Borghese skin care products to the retail website.
“With our new partnership with Neiman Marcus, we are poised to expand our community and share the allure of this remarkable brand with the world,” says Dawn Hilarczyk, chief operating officer of Borghese.
Borghese has been revamping its retail strategy in the last decade by expanding into digital retail platforms like Amazon. It is also focusing on global retail expansions in the US market and has launched in South Africa.
“The Neiman Marcus partnership is just one of many milestones in Borghese’s ongoing Renaissance journey, as the brand accelerates its global footprint and positions itself to lead the luxury skin care and mask categories,” says the company.
Luxury retail moves
Luxury retailers are strategically expanding beyond fashion, reaching broader audiences and developing financial portfolios. This year, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman’s parent company, Neiman Marcus Group, entered an acquisition agreement with Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC). HBC, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, acquired Neiman Marcus Group for a total value of US$2.65 billion and plans to establish Saks Global, a combination of retail and real estate assets.
Saks Global recently announced a partnership with brand and marketing platform Authentic Brands Group to launch an incubator venture to support brand growth for those looking to expand across the fashion, retail, hospitality and real estate sectors called the Authentic Luxury Group.
“With Authentic Luxury Group, we can further our efforts to serve the full continuum of luxury consumers,” says Richard Baker, executive chairman of Saks Global. “We always strive to use our platform to give both established and emerging brands greater opportunities to extend their reach in luxury fashion, and this new platform will do just that.”