Jo Malone London curates Paddington-themed gift sets
03 Jul 2024 --- Jo Malone London enters a branding collaboration with Paddington, launching a range of themed limited-edition, scented gifts.
The centerpiece of this collection is an Eau de Cologne that celebrates Paddington’s favorite snack, the marmalade sandwiches he hides under his classic red hat.
Orange Marmalade is a “sophisticated take [on the British jam], combining warm woods with orange peel to create a golden scent.”
Alongside the cologne, there are four limited edition gift collections — including one in a special suitcase design inspired by Paddington’s suitcase — featuring Jo Malone London’s favorites from the cologne, home, bath and body categories.
“Childhood favorite and now our newest collaborator, Paddington brings back memories of fun summer trips by train to explore the British countryside and coast — always with a picnic in tow,” says Jo Dancey, president of Global Brand.
“When it comes to our Orange Marmalade Cologne, there really was no other partner we’d rather share our fragrance with — or a marmalade sandwich, to be precise.”
Marmalade and gift sets
The limited edition collection includes the “Marvelous Treat” set, which contains the signature Orange Marmalade Cologne, available in a 100 ml size, alongside the brand’s English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream, presented in a decorative pouch.
The “Marvelous Miniatures Set” includes travel sizes (30 ml) of Orange Marmalade Cologne, the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, the Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle and the English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream.
The “Marvelous Scented Trio” set combines the Orange Marmalade Cologne (100 ml) with the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash and the Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle.
The “Marvelous Luxuries Collection” features the Orange Marmalade Cologne in both 30 ml and 100 ml sizes, the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, the English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion, the Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle and the English Pear & Freesia Diffuser.
By Benjamin Ferrer