Patanjali Ayurved’s food company to consolidate Home and Personal Care business
03 Jul 2024 --- Patanjali Foods will acquire Patanjali Ayurved’s Home And Personal Care business for Rs. 1,100 crore (US$132 million), “subject to customary closing date adjustments.”
The company states: “With the Home and Personal Care business’ strong brand equity and loyal consumer base, we are poised to enhance our portfolio with trusted brands in dental care, skin care, home care and hair care. This acquisition strengthens our position in the FMCG sector, driving growth and innovation as we continue our journey to becoming a major industry player.”
“The board of Patanjali Foods has approved the proposal of Patanjali Ayurved to acquire its Home and Personal Care Business,” the company said in an exchange filing.
The acquisition will consolidate the Patanjali brand’s FMCG product portfolio and is expected to bring synergies in terms of brand equity, product innovations, cost optimization and operational efficiencies.
Patanjali Foods seeks to enhance brand equity and market share with the integration of Patanjali Ayurved’s home and personal care business. The company emphasized that this move will improve product innovation and infrastructure efficiency. The acquisition includes all assets, properties, contracts, licenses, and employees related to the business.
Patanjali Foods believes the acquisition “will bring along with it multiple key synergies in terms of brand equity and enhancements, product innovations, cost optimization, infrastructure and operational efficiencies, and positive impact on market share.”