Skinesa formulates topical probiotic following NIAID discovery of eczema-fighting bacteria
03 Jul 2024 --- Scientists at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) say Roseomonas mucosa, a naturally occurring bacterium on healthy skin, can effectively treat eczema in adults and children. That has led to the development of Defensin by Skinesa, a new over-the-counter topical probiotic for eczema.
Dr. Ian Myles, MD, MPH, principal investigator of the Epithelial Therapeutics Unit at the NIAID, tells Personal Care Insights, the development represents a “milestone” for eczema sufferers and is the result of seven years of research at NIAID’s Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology (LCIM):
“The R. mucosa strain is called RSM2015. In brief, the bacteria provide protective lipids/oils (ceramides, sphinglolipids and others) that protect the skin against the environment and control inflammation.”
He reveals that Defensin is the only R. mucosa-based probiotic for eczema on the market. The probiotic includes ground cardamom seeds to help reduce itch.
According to beauty-from-within solution provider Skinesa, eczema, or atopic dermatitis, affects around 20% of children and 10% of adults globally. It causes dry, itchy skin and compromises the skin’s barrier, which can lead to increased susceptibility to infections.
R. mucosa can help restore the balance of the skin microbiome and essential skin lipids that are often deficient in eczema sufferers, highlight the researchers.
Long-lasting benefits
Myles and his team at the LCIM discovered that specific strains of R. mucosa reduce skin inflammation while improving skin barrier function. The extensive research included isolating and culturing R. mucosa, conducting preclinical and clinical studies and made the bacteria available for commercial development.
The majority of participants in clinical trials, including Phase 1/2 open-label and Phase 2 placebo-controlled studies, experienced a 75% improvement in the severity of their eczema. The benefits included improved skin barrier function, less need for corticosteroids, less itching and a higher overall quality of life.
“The ability for the bacteria to adhere to the skin allows them to stay active long after treatment stops. Among those who used the medicine for four months, the benefits lasted for eight months after cessation of treatment. The skin rash and itch were reduced, enabling participants to reduce their steroid use,” Myles tells us.
Increasing accessibility
NIAID intends to carry out more clinical trials in order to further confirm its findings.
The organization believes the data could form the basis of an application to the FDA, which may result in the regulation of the probiotic as a nonprescription medication, increasing its accessibility to individuals with eczema.
Studies on the skin microbiome of people with eczema reveal that they have a different microbiome than people with healthy skin. Skinesa says patients with eczema lack beneficial commensal bacteria like R. mucosa and there is an excess of pathogenic bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus.
It further explains how R. mucosa taken from AD patients did not produce the beneficial lipids found in bacteria from healthy skin. Instead, it produced irritants, highlighting the importance of identifying and utilizing the right microbial strains for eczema treatment.
According to the studies, restoring healthy bacteria, especially R. mucosa, may be a novel and inventive way to treat eczema.
By Venya Patel