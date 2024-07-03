Givaudan takes final stake in Italian beauty formulator B.Kolormakeup & Skincare
03 Jul 2024 --- Givaudan completes the acquisition of B.kolormakeup & Skincare (“B.Kolor”), an Italian company specializing in developing and producing end-to-end products in makeup and skin care for consumer packaged goods and luxury customers.
Founded in 2000, B.Kolor is headquartered near Milan, Italy and employs around 250 people. The company specializes in innovating new makeup and skin care formulations with sensory benefits.
B.Kolor designs 250 new products per year and offers ready-made products to its customers. It will assist Givaudan in accelerating its own development process and introducing new generations of makeup and skin care products more quickly to the market.
In return, B.Kolor will benefit from access to Givaudan’s palette of ingredients, fragrances and patented beauty technologies.
“Initiating this unique partnership with B.Kolor by becoming a shareholder promises a very exciting journey and is fully aligned with our 2025 ambitions to keep expanding in skin care and makeup,” says Maurizio Volpi, president of Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan.
“By sharing our creative and innovation capabilities, we will be able to generate additional value for our respective customers by providing a complete offer combining high levels of science, excellence in design and end-product manufacturing. This will benefit all our customers as they will gain speed to market with very innovative finished products.”
The terms of the deal will not be disclosed and Givaudan funded the transaction from existing resources.
“We are thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Givaudan, it is a great opportunity to bring our business to new heights,” says Maria-Teresa Sancini, chairwoman of B.Kolor.
“Givaudan’s capabilities in creation, ingredients and technology will greatly support us in evolving our product offering while benefiting from Givaudan’s customer base and geographical footprint to expand ourselves in new territories.”
By Benjamin Ferrer