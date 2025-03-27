Johnson & Johnson invests US$55B in US R&D to bolster domestic infrastructure
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced it will invest over US$55 billion in the US over the next four years to develop four new manufacturing sites and expand its R&D infrastructure. The move comes as the company broke ground on a US$2 billion biologics facility in Wilson, North Carolina.
The investment marks a 25% increase from the previous four years and comes at a pivotal time, as US-based manufacturers navigate growing uncertainty stemming from the reinstated Trump administration. Potential tariffs and building trade tensions are raising concerns in the personal care industry.
J&J’s announcement contrasts this unease, signaling its continued commitment to domestic operations and long-term confidence in American innovation and manufacturing while other companies reassess global supply chains.
According to J&J, the investment will create thousands of jobs and bolster the company’s oncology, neuroscience, and robotic surgery departments. The company’s estimated annual US economic impact exceeds US$100 billion, positioning the investment to boost it further.
While other companies brace for regulatory headwinds and potentially higher production costs, J&J’s decision to scale US manufacturing suggests a bet on proximity to its largest consumer base.
Expanding amid political volatility
According to J&J, its investment will accelerate its goal of developing “next-generation” solutions from US soil. “Today’s announcements accelerate our nearly 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine,” says the company’s CEO and chairman, Joaquin Duato.
The Wilson, North Carolina facility is expected to create 5,000 construction jobs and over 500 permanent roles, generating US$3 billion over its first decade.
The investment demonstrates confidence in the domestic workforce and signals an intent to mitigate potential global supply chain disruptions. As trade tensions with China resurface and US trade agreements face scrutiny, domestic self-reliance becomes a key theme for manufacturers.
Proceeding with caution
J&J’s commitment contrasts the cautious tone many others in the personal care industry have adopted. The Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), voiced concerns earlier this year that the policy changes under the current administration could raise consumer prices and threaten US jobs in beauty and personal care manufacturing.
Francine Lamoriello, EVP of Global Strategies at the PCPC, warned that upcoming economic shifts could negatively impact a US$60 billion manufacturing sector that supports 4.6 million American jobs. Many beauty companies remain dependent on complex international supply chains that are now vulnerable to tariff increases and cross-border regulatory changes.