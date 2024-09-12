Laifen reveals oral and hair care technology at IFA 2024
12 Sep 2024 --- Lifestyle-tech brand Laifen showcases the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium, SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer and the compact Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer at Innovation For All (IFA) 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Compared to traditional oscillation rotary and sonic toothbrushes, Laifen’s “world-first” dual-action toothbrush introduces a brushing method that combines 66,000 sonic vibrations per minute with a wide-range 60-degree oscillation and is priced at €159 (US$175.09).
The company claims it achieves 300% greater efficiency and offers six times better plaque removal than traditional electric toothbrushes. The brush uses biocompatible titanium, a material with non-toxicity and antibacterial properties and has a single-piece design.
The Laifen Wave also focuses on providing a “customizable brushing experience.” It has three adjustable settings to over ten levels via the Laifen App and three self-developed cushioned brush heads for different dental needs.
The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium was nominated by TechRadar, The Shortcut, House Digest and Yanko Design for the 2024 Best of IFA list.
Laifen reports that its high-speed hairdryer has sold over ten million units globally. The Laifen SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer, showcased at IFA, offers a range of colors and claims to be “more affordable with high-end technology accessible to all.”
The Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer is a compact product weighing 299 g and is made for portable use.
The Laifen SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer will soon be launched globally at €149 (US$164.06), while the Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer is slated to make its debut at IFA Berlin 2024 and will be available for purchase for just €99.99 (US$110.09).
Laifen is transitioning from a single-category to a multi-category brand in the personal care technology industry.
Floor care and smart home device provider Tineco also presented home care solutions at the trade show with two new vacuums that offer improved cleaning performance and user-friendliness.
The latest model, the Pure One Station 5, is equipped with a three-in-one smart base station that allows for self-cleaning, charging and storage in one step.