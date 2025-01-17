Lola releases postpartum care collection to increase reproductive care access in US
Organic brand Lola has expanded into postpartum care with Flexible Spending Account (FSA) -approved products to alleviate labor recovery and financial pressures on mothers.
FSA approval means that the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has determined a product as a qualified medical expense, meaning it will likely be covered as a qualified expense with tax-free dollars.
Lola says the new line demonstrates its commitment to supporting women through their reproductive journey. The range includes Organic Cotton Postpartum Pads, Hot and Cold Perineal Gel Pads and the Stretch Mark Prevention Cream, all emphasizing ingredient transparency.
“Every woman deserves access to clean, non-toxic and effective postpartum care,” says Kelly Murphy, general manager at Lola.
“By bringing our expertise in women’s wellness to the postpartum experience, we aim to empower new mothers to embrace their changing bodies with the peace of mind that they don’t have to sacrifice safety and comfort for convenience.”
Clear care
Lola has partnered with Sika Health since 2023 to enable consumers to use their health benefit accounts. Sika Health allows consumers to use Health Saving Account (HSA)/FSA payments when shopping online for health and wellness products.
“HSA/FSA spending shouldn’t be filled with confusing coverage rules and stressful paperwork just to use your money, especially while prioritizing and navigating your postpartum recovery and family bonding. HSA/FSA spending is a benefit, not a burden, and we are thrilled that Lola’s clean postpartum care is available for checkout through Sika,” says Ami Kumordzie, founder of Sika Health.
The Organic Cotton Postpartum Pads are engineered to be three times more absorbent than standard heavy pads. The extra-long pads include a moisture-wicking top sheet and are touted to be free from chlorine bleach, dyes, fragrances and PFAS. The pads, made with 100% organic cotton, are FSA-approved.
The Hot and Cold Perineal Gel Pads offer temperature therapy with a two-pack system and 24 disposable liners. Lola says they provide targeted relief when needed. The design allows for use with or without pads for comfort and convenience. The hot and cold gel pads are also FSA-approved.
The Stretch Mark Prevention Cream combines 15 botanical oils and extracts, including apricot oil, shea butter and vitamin E, to deliver hydration while supporting skin elasticity and collagen production. The hypoallergenic formula excludes parabens, phthalates and synthetic additives.
The collection is available at Walmart stores across the US and on its website. The postpartum collection will grow with additional products launching exclusively at Target stores nationwide in March this year.
Lola also sells period care products that are 100% organic cotton and gynecologist-approved sexual wellness products made with natural ingredients.
Maternal care
Reproductive care has been growing in the personal care industry, with women’s health coming into the spotlight as stigmas break down.
Last year, Dove reinforced its commitment to closing the Black maternal care gap by launching its Expecting Care campaign. During Black Maternal Health Week, the company showcased a portrait series featuring five Black Birth Equity Fund recipients, designed to increase awareness of the importance of lifesaving doula care and the right for Black moms to receive “superior care at every step” of their pregnancy and birthing journey.
Lansinoh previously launched Postpartum Padsicles to provide post-birth relief and eliminate “do-it-yourself” (DIY) solutions. The padsicles were gynecologically and dermatologically tested, providing hygienic alleviated healing during postpartum. The individually wrapped, disposable padsicles are “soft and flexible,” designed to be worn on top of maternity pads to soothe and cool.