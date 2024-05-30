Lansinoh says goodbye to DIY with Postpartum Padsicles for new moms
30 May 2024 --- Lansinoh launches Postpartum Padsicles to provide post-birth relief and eliminate “do-it-yourself” (DIY) solutions.
The company says the padsicles are gynecologically and dermatologically tested, providing hygienic alleviated healing during postpartum. The product is infused with a fragrance-free herbal blend of organic aloe vera and witch hazel, which is touted as suitable for sensitive skin. The individually wrapped, disposable padsicles are “soft and flexible,” designed to be worn on top of maternity pads to soothe and cool.
Smearing these soothing ingredients on menstrual pads and freezing them is a common DIY solution for new mothers.
“With the launch of Lansinoh’s Postpartum Padsicles, we are providing a safer and more convenient alternative to the DIY padsicle,” says Sabrina Fox, VP of Global Marketing at Lansinoh. “As new mothers navigate the world of recovery after childbirth, these affordable, cooling padsicles offer a hygienic solution along with our growing line of innovative postpartum care essentials.”
Postpartum relief
The Postpartum Padsicle is designed to conform to the body to maximize cooling comfort. It is ready to freeze or refrigerate directly out of the package without any prep.
Lansinoh Postpartum Padsicles are available in a 12-pack for US$19.99. The padsicles are also available with a postpartum wash bottle and herbal spray as part of the brand’s Postpartum Care & Recovery Kit. Lansinoh’s products are available exclusively at Target or on its website.
The postpartum solutions provider aims to “nurture and empower” moms with “effective, high-quality” products to make postpartum and breastfeeding transitions easier.
“Birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve,” writes the company.
Expanding business
Last week, Lansinoh Laboratories announced it is pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities to broaden its portfolio into nutrition and wellness solutions to “support women along their entire maternal journey.”
“As we embark on this journey of expansion, we seek brands with personality, authenticity and integrity that share our vision of a healthy future for families,” says Lansinoh CEO Kevin Vyse-Peacock.
“The addition of nutrition solutions, including high-quality dietary supplements, will enable Lansinoh to offer holistic wellness support along mom’s entire maternal journey, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with our acquired partner, contributing our expertise and resources for mutual growth and success.”
Lansinoh Laboratories partnered with Wellvest Capital, a merchant bank specializing in health and wellness, to identify and evaluate potential acquisition targets.
By Sabine Waldeck