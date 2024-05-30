Pinterest sees 90s, Y2K and fairy beauty aesthetics as surging summer trends
30 May 2024 --- Pinterest’s summer 2024 trend report predicts a “bold and fearless” approach to personal style across fashion, beauty, home decor and food. The popular platform sees users embracing new and “eclectic” styles, with increases in searches that reflect “individuality and flair” that break away from conventions.
This summer, Pinterest believes bold aesthetics of the 90s and early 2000s will continue to dominate. Users will stay with angelic beauty looks, fruit-inspired nails, bold bobs and braids.
Online searches for “90s makeup look” and “2000s makeup” surged by 270% and 580%, respectively. Searches for “90s lip” jumped 760%, “90s glam makeup” by 280% and “lash clusters” by 1790%. It seems consumers want bold makeup looks and edgy hairstyles, giving a modern twist to the nostalgic look.
Retro hair highlights
With searches for “2000s chunky highlights” rising by 5400% and “calico hair” by 6500%, retro hair highlights are experiencing a major resurgence. Two more popular styles: The classic 90s blonde, up 93%, and heavy highlights on dark hair, up 2840%.
Throwback bobs and braids
“Italian bob” and “razer cut bob” searches soared by 1100% and 8200%, respectively. Additional popular hairstyles that suggest a comeback include the “90s layered bob,” “mermaid braids” and “baby braid styles.”
Fruity and angelic nails
“Fruity nails” had a 175% increase in Pinterest searches, “cute strawberry nails” up 240%, “grapefruit nails” by 194% and “blueberry nail art” by 196%. Additionally, there was a 250% increase in the popularity of 90s nail art and a 515% increase in Y2K styles like “duck nails” and “French tip nails.”
Angel beauty
The “angel beauty” trend includes soft, ethereal makeup looks and sees a 450% rise in searches. “Glowy dewy makeup” is up 330%, “doll eye makeup” by 200% and “smokey silver eye makeup” by 160%. The aesthetic is also supported by searches for “Italian makeup,” up 220% and “sultry makeup looks,” up 920%.
Pinterest previously revealed the 2024 top beauty predictions, including blue beauty, “head to glow” and metallics.
Dopamine decor
Other search trends include “dopamine decor,” up by 280%, as people search for spaces that are colorful, comfortable and full of character. Nancy Meyer core and eclectic vintage home aesthetics are also on the rise.
Tea parties and dinner soirées are in, with users looking at Netflix’s Bridgerton and high tea for inspiration. The dinner party search features fairy and Greek themes.
In food, mango and avocado recipes are on the rise, alongside sourdough experiments and hot tea summer.
By Venya Patel