LR Health & Beauty says new “nano-material-free” makeup line complements nutritional supplements
LR Health & Beauty launches a cosmetics range consisting of 19 products. The company tells Personal Care Insights LR Zeitgard Signature addresses consumer demand for a makeup line alongside its existing nutritional supplements and cosmetic items.
LR Health & Beauty hopes the new decorative cosmetics line will encourage customers to create their own style, aided by “online sessions.”
Versatility amid limitation
Christina Hünting, senior marketing manager Beauty, at LR, says the development process is aimed specifically at creating a simplistic, nano-material-free product portfolio.
“Take a look at the shelves and you see that there is a huge variety of textures, packaging types and colors… Surely, all of them have the right to exist. Yet, complex variety is nothing our partners can build their business with. That’s why our first step was to define the essentials for a makeup look together with our makeup artists and selected partners.”
Since the line has a limited range of colors, textures and products, it was LR’s goal to ensure the collection would be versatile enough to create different looks suitable for all skin types.
“Colors were worked on for the chosen textures until the very last bit of pigmentation was right,” Hünting tells us. “Just the slightest difference in pigmentation would have led to a less flattering complexion.”
According to the company, LR consciously refrains from the use of microplastics, parabens and mineral oils, especially in their beauty and skin care sectors. “Transparency is very important to us, which is why we label all our product solutions through our sales channels: vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, GMO-free, pesticide-free, fumigant-free, nanoparticle-free and BSE-free.”
Demand addressed
The foundation of the LR business model is built on consumer suggestions. Consequently, to develop new products, the business is continuously depending on the experience of its distribution partner.
Dr. Andreas Laabs, LR’s CEO, explains: “Because of all human interaction inherent in a social commerce business, our partners are the ideal people to understand our customers’ needs. Involving them in the product development process is essential; it allows us to promote truly new products.”
Laabs believes the line addresses a demand for an expansion of their cosmetic range, saying that “80% of our international managers are women. They in turn serve a large female clientele. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for a quality makeup line. We are responding to this demand with LR Zeitgard Signature.”