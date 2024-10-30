UK government requests data on cosmetic ingredients to assess safety
The UK government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) calls on the beauty industry to submit scientific information about cosmetic ingredients before safety assessments.
The OPSS is targeting prostaglandins, alpha- and beta-arbutin, and vitamin A.
Prostaglandins and prostaglandin analogs are used in cosmetic products to promote eyelash growth. Eyelash growth products are becoming increasingly available in the UK market.
The UK government is calling for research on the ingredient due to the potency of the eyelash product and its intended use in close proximity to the eye. Additionally, other scientific bodies and regulators have previously raised concerns over their safety.
Alpha- and beta-arbutin are antioxidants, skin bleaching and skin conditioning agents. OPSS has concerns regarding the risks associated with using these ingredients in cosmetic products due to their degradation to hydroquinone under common storage conditions.
Hydroquinone is a carcinogen, mutagen and strong skin sensitizer prohibited from cosmetic products (except for entry 14 in Annex III of the UK Cosmetics Regulation).
Vitamin A derivatives such as retinol, retinyl acetate and retinyl palmitate are used in beauty products for their anti-aging and antioxidant properties.
Food and supplements are significant sources of vitamin A exposure. As a result, the OPSS says additional sources of exposure, including cosmetic products, may exceed tolerable intake levels.
Therefore, the government organization notes a “potential risk to human health” from the use of vitamin A in cosmetic products when its concentration exceeds certain levels.
Interested parties, including academia, cosmetic product manufacturers, producers of the substances concerned and consumer associations, can submit to the OPSS until April 30, 2025.
The Scientific Advisory Group on Chemical Safety will use 70 kg as their default bodyweight assumption for adults in the new safety assessments.