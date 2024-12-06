Lubrizol touts clay-like ferment ingredient to treat acne-prone skin
Chemical production company Lubrizol announced clinical study results for its Uniclay biotech ingredient to treat acne-prone skin. The results indicate the clay-like ingredient produces some skin improvement when used in a facial cleanser and lotion, reducing pimple size and improving skin texture after a month of use.
Uniclay is a biotechnology ferment extracted from a bacterial microorganism that “mimics the effects of clays on the skin,” says Lubrizol. The study primarily focused on measuring the impact of the ingredient on skin oiliness, pore size and texture among participants.
Clinical trial participants that used both a cleanser and leave-on lotion formulation, each containing 2% Uniclay ingredient, saw the most improvement, with a 40% reduction of red spots after a month of use. The trial results also showed that redness reduction continued a week after the participants stopped using the products.
Uniclay clinical trial
The company says that the biotech ingredient “helps to obtain a cleaner, smoother and more beautiful skin in different ethnicities.” Lubrizol’s clinical study included 35 volunteers with acne-prone skin — all caucasian.
The study split the 35 volunteers into three groups: the first group used the Uniclay facial cleanser with a placebo lotion, the second used the Uniclay cleanser and lotion and the third group used both placebo products. The trial participants followed a twice-a-day skin care routine with their assigned products for 28 days.
The participants who used both the test cleanser and lotion saw the best results during the clinical trial, with a 22% improved skin texture compared to a nearly 10% improved texture among the group that only used the Uniclay cleanser. The cleanser group also had a nearly 23% reduction in red spot surface area, while the placebo group experienced a slight increase in redness.
The Uniclay cleanser group saw a nearly 10% reduction in skin oiliness at the end of the trial period. However, the placebo group — using neither product — also saw an approximate 5% improvement in skin oiliness in that time.
Rise of biotech beauty
Biotechnology techniques to extract active ingredients are becoming more prevalent in the cosmetic arena. The process offers much promise in finding new ingredient solutions. Meanwhile, customers are expecting scientific validation to back up efficacy claims, says Dr. Jelen Šuran, CEO at Apiotix Technologies, a biotech company that specializes in honey-bee products.
“There is a growing trend for products with scientific backing to ensure safety and efficacy, which we fully support. While strong marketing will be important, it won’t be enough — scientific validation will be essential to meet consumer expectations,” Šuran told Personal Care Insights for a special report on biotechnology.
Lubrizol recently launched the November CS polymer, an emulsifier and stabilizer for personal care products that has a “watery and refreshing” textural feeling.
Formulation texture is a key focus of the company, which featured a “Texture Bar” at In-cosmetics Global to highlight the different textures, suspension and clarity of Lubrizol’s Carbopol polymers when combined in a formulation. Its Carbopol Fusion S-20 product won a functional ingredient award at the conference.