Luxembourg investment group acquires cosmeceutical suite of skin pigmentation solutions from Scientis
28 Aug 2024 --- Healthcare investor Lian Group acquires Swiss cosmeceutical company Scientis, which specializes in skin pigmentation solutions with its flagship product line, Cyspera.
The formula contains the proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex, clinically proven as a pigment corrector. Scientis says the antioxidant-infused line is the first topical to harness these benefits for uneven skin tone and discoloration.
The company now eyes global market expansion, with an established presence in Asia and the US.
“We are committed to accelerating Scientis’ growth and sales in new markets by leveraging our network, expertise and resources to expand into new markets, streamline operations, develop innovative products and services and empower patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality solutions,” comments Fiorenzo Manganiello, managing partner of Lian Group.
With headquarters in Luxembourg, Lian Group intends to expand its healthcare platform beyond dentistry as it prepares for future acquisitions in the beauty and well-being sectors.
The group’s core team will work with Scientis to “unlock new markets, optimize operations and develop new offerings that benefit both patients and healthcare professionals.”
Beauty industry snapshot
In other business activities this month, Sephora is trimming its China-based workforce as local consumers tighten their spending on skin care and makeup — a cautioning trend brought into focus in recent earnings reports by leading beauty brands with a footprint in Asia retail, including Beiersdorf.
Chantecaille entered a domestic partnership with Tmall (Alibaba Group), China’s leading online retail platform. This collaboration broadens the brand’s reach in China with its luxury botanical skin care offerings, aligned with its ambitions toward several market expansions following its acquisition by Beiersdorf in February 2022.
Georges Kern, CEO of Swiss watchmaker Breitling, completed an undisclosed investment in Soeder, a high-end natural skin care brand with refillable packaging. Meanwhile, investors are bullish on the Jessica Alba-founded The Honest Company following a reported “beat-and-raise quarter.”
By Benjamin Ferrer