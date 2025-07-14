Maybelline enters the ring as WWE’s first cosmetics partner
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has made Maybelline New York its official cosmetics partner. The beauty brand was the presenting sponsor for Evolution, WWE’s all-women’s premium live event, marking the brand’s debut in professional wrestling.
The Evolution live event kicked off yesterday in Atlanta, US. According to WWE, the collaboration aims to spotlight the power and visibility of women across its roster, aligning with both companies’ goals of representation and empowerment.
“This is an opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” says Amy Whang, president of Maybelline New York. “We’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”
Maybelline will receive prominent placement throughout the event as part of the deal. This includes branding on the center ring mat, a custom promotional vignette, and integrated content across WWE’s social media platforms.
The activation strategy was developed with Beauty Co-Lab, L’Oréal’s media agency.
Beauty and the ball
The move comes as the beauty industry continues to deepen its ties with sports. A growing number of collaborations have been formed to bridge the gap between personal care and athletic entertainment.
Earlier this year, Maybelline expanded its presence in women’s sports by partnering with the US Women’s Lacrosse League, which was officially renamed the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League. The sponsorship included financial backing for teams and athletes and provided players with cosmetic products for use on and off the field.
Personal Care Insights also recently reported on E.L.F. Cosmetics sponsoring the largest girls’ high school wrestling tournament in the US. The beauty brand further announced partnerships with the San Diego Wave football club and the Kansas City Current, becoming the first beauty sponsor of National Women’s Soccer League teams.
In March, La Roche-Posay became the BNP Paribas Open’s official sunscreen partner, offering free samples and sun safety education to tennis fans at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.