The beauty of sports: Maybelline brand name added to Women’s Lacrosse League
Maybelline has announced a partnership with the US Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) — officially renamed the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League. Besides financial support for the teams and athletes, the cosmetics company will also provide players with cosmetic products on and off the pitch.
Maybelline says the sponsorship aims to empower and support female athletes and demonstrates the company’s dedication to women in sports. The brand says it will “accelerate the growth of professional women’s lacrosse while creating new opportunities for players and fans.”
“We’re thrilled to launch the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League, empowering the next generation of professional female athletes and supporting the growth of women’s lacrosse,” says Jessie Feinstein, SVP of marketing at Maybelline New York.
“As the official beauty partner of the WLL, Maybelline will make athletes look and feel their best while competing at the highest level, with longwear products built to last on and off the field.”
Confidence on the pitch
The league will debut at the 2025 Championship on February 11-17 in Washington, DC, US. Four initial teams will compete for the title in the Olympic six-game format: The Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms.
Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and WLL, says: “Maybelline’s partnership as our title partner of the WLL is a celebration of confidence, empowerment, and resilience.”
In 2024, the PLL had its first professional women’s lacrosse exhibition in the US, the Unleashed All-Star Game, after regular international exhibitions in Japan over the past three years.
Cosmetic sport sponsorships
Women’s professional and non-professional sports leagues often struggle to attract sponsorships and investments, despite having a strong and enthusiastic fan base. However, they are recognized for having a positive societal impact by increasing opportunities and fostering feelings of empowerment for women and girls.
Personal Care Insights has reported on the increasing number of beauty companies highlighting women’s sports through sponsorships and partnerships.
Recently, Sephora US announced a multiyear partnership with Unrivaled, a new women’s basketball league founded by Women’s National Basketball Association stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The collaboration aims to celebrate and promote women in sports.
Meanwhile, E.L.F. Cosmetics became the first beauty sponsor of the largest girls’ wrestling competition in the US, reflecting its brand ethos to disrupt societal norms that exclude girls from the sport.