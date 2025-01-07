Sephora US to sponsor new women’s basketball league Unrivaled
Sephora US has announced a multiyear partnership with Unrivaled, a new women’s basketball league founded by Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The collaboration aims to celebrate and promote women in sports.
The cosmetic company says the sponsorship ensures the integration of Sephora products on and off the court, including outfitting the league’s make-up room at a new purpose built court in Miami, US. The facility will also have advertisements on the court and arrival hall and Sephora will sponsor beauty and body products for the athletes.
“At Sephora, our mission is to create an inclusive community where all feel welcome to celebrate themselves, making a partnership with Unrivaled – a league committed to elevating and empowering the greatest in women’s basketball – a seamless collaboration between beauty and sports,” says Sephora chief marketing officer Zena Arnold.
Sephora is Unrivaled’s latest partnership announcement. It follows a long list of sponsors, such as Under Armour, the official uniform partner and performance outfitter.
Kirby Porter, chief brand officer for Unrivaled, says: “Our partnership with Sephora is a natural brand alignment for the league and we’re grateful for Sephora’s support in providing holistic resources and products for any needs Unrivaled athletes have throughout the season. Sephora’s dedication to uplifting and empowering emerging brands deeply resonates with a league looking to make waves as a new, diverse sports property.”
The inaugural season for the Unrivaled league begins in January 2025.
Dedication to empowerment
Sephora has previously partnered with initiatives and communities to encourage confidence and self-expression.
Last May, Sephora held its first Impact Summit for beauty brands founded by people of color. The event focused on building, supporting and championing Black Indigenous People of Color brands within the retailer’s network.
Additionally, the cosmetic company announced the eight BIPOC brands selected for its 2025 Accelerate program, an incubator designed to enhance and propel emerging beauty brands.
In the sporting world, US basket players Judea Watkins and Cameron Brink recently teamed up with Nyx Professional Makeup and Urban Decay. The partnerships aim to emphasize women in sports as strong and authentic individuals. Watkins joins Nyx with a mission that resonates with the “Make Them Look” campaign launched by Nyx to empower athletes through self-expression. Brink aims to redefine what is to be “athletic,” endorsing products such as All Nighter setting spray and the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil.