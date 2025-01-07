Designworks Collective acquires Archipelago Botanicals, eyes growth in luxury markets
Designworks Collective, a wholesale and lifestyle company, has acquired Archipelago Botanicals, a premium personal care and home fragrance products provider. The move is expected to strengthen Designworks Collective’s position in high-demand markets while paving the way for expansion into luxury spa and hotel categories and European markets.
Archipelago Botanicals is recognized for its botanical-inspired products and commitment to sustainability. The acquisition will allow Designworks Collective to tap into Archipelago’s established customer base and align with the growing consumer demand for clean, environmentally conscious personal care and fragrance products.
“Acquiring Archipelago Botanicals leverages Designworks Collective’s infrastructure and expertise, empowering us to build upon their heritage of products and expand the brand into the European markets,” says Joe Moore, CEO of Designworks Collective.
Expansion without compromise
As part of the acquisition, Designworks Collective plans to expand Archipelago Botanicals’ product range, focusing on wellness, sustainability and meeting “modern consumer preferences.” This includes new product formulations for personal care, home fragrance and home cleaning that align with current market trends.
The acquisition was a natural next step following Moore and Archipelago Botanicals Founder David Klass’s 15-year professional relationship, which led to the partnership.
Klass emphasizes that while the partnership would allow Archipelago Botanicals to expand its reach, preserving its identity and craftsmanship remain crucial for both parties. “Joining Designworks Collective enables us to elevate our brand and seize new opportunities without compromising the integrity that defines us,” he says.
Sustainable hospitality
Many environmentally conscious personal care brands are looking to enter the hospitality sector — which reportedly discards around 2.6 million bars of soap daily.
To alleviate the excess waste the sector generates, luxury clean personal care brand Evolvetogether and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop have recently launched an alternative to single-use hotel soaps. The soap comes packaged in a biodegradable wood pulp wrapping that dissolves under running water.