Breaking grooming barriers: Megababe launches Après Shave targeting Gen Z
Megababe has launched Après Shave, a roll-on solution for reducing post-shave razor bumps and ingrown hairs. The brand claims the solution is quick-drying and gentle, leaving the skin visibly clearer and smoother after various hair removal methods, including shaving, waxing, and epilating. Après Shave is suitable for bikini lines, underarms, legs, and other areas of the body.
Megababe’s body care line targets taboo body issues that consumers feel uncomfortable talking about, such as chafing, shaving, intimate cleansing, and body odor. The launch reflects changing attitudes toward female grooming and the rising influence of Gen Z’s inclusive, stigma-free approach.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Megababe founder and body acceptance advocate Katie Sturino about how Gen Z’s demand for authenticity and result-driven solutions drives product innovation in the personal care category.
“Gen Z prioritizes feeling good and comfortable in their skin and is more open to conversations about body hair. We recognize that personal care is individual — customers may choose to shave or not,” says Sturino.
The formulation aligns with Megababe’s inclusive ethos by citing clean, vegan, cruelty-free claims. The multi-active formula utilizes a blend of salicylic acid, glycerin, apple fruit extract, and witch hazel to exfoliate dead skin cells, support healthy hair regrowth, soften the skin barrier, and calm delicate or irritated skin.
The product is free of talc, aluminium, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The brand says it is dermatologist- and gynecologist-approved for use in intimate areas and safe for daily use.
What consumer and market insights informed the development of Après Shave?
Sturino: Our entire product portfolio follows the same directive, to address an unmet need in the market with a product that not only works but is also one that consumers aren’t embarrassed to have on their shelves. For years, the Megababe community has asked for something to help with ingrown hairs and razor bumps. It’s essential to listen to our customers to learn and develop our products.
How does Après Shave reflect the beauty standards that Gen Z cares most about?
Sturino: Body positivity is central to our mission, and we are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion throughout our campaigns. On social media, we talk about taboo-led body issues, such as thigh chafing, boob sweat, and shaving.
Après Shave, a soothing aftershave oil, completes The Fab 5 of Shaving Range, which includes Bumpy Bar, a pre-shave exfoliating scrub, Blade Bar, a hydrating shave bar, and Quick Shave, a no-rinse shave stick for when you need to shave but have no time to shower. We want to make grooming routines as efficient as possible.
We are also transparent about our ingredients. Gen Z does their research, reads labels, and wants to know what they’re putting on their skin.
What role does social media play in how you connect with Gen Z consumers?
Sturino: For this generation, TikTok isn’t only entertainment, it’s the new Google — a primary source of information, product discovery, and community. They are digital natives who value authenticity and direct, relatable content. When we talk about Après Shave on our social channels, we’re not just running traditional ads — we’re engaging in a way that resonates with them.
We educate through quick, entertaining videos that show how and why products work. We champion user-generated content because seeing real people share their journey is more powerful than any commercial advertisement.
How are Gen Z consumers responding to your brand on emerging platforms like TikTok?
Sturino: The response, especially from our Gen Z community, has been outstanding. This generation is informed, ingredient-aware, and demands transparency and results. They’re not just buying a product, they’re buying into a solution, a lifestyle that prioritises comfort and self-care.
They’re challenging body stigmas on platforms like TikTok. Consumers are cutting through the noise with authentic reviews, showing how it tackles their real-life skin concerns.
How does this formula differ from traditional post-shave products on the market?
Sturino: Après Shave is certified clean. Our formulations go beyond meeting clean beauty standards — they align with the highest benchmarks for safety and inclusivity. We take a stigma-free, user-first approach to self-care that reflects the evolving expectations of today’s consumers. Given its intended use on sensitive areas such as the bikini line, the formulation prioritizes high-quality, non-irritating ingredients, which is an essential consideration for today’s informed and ingredient-conscious consumers.
The formula contains apple fruit extract and salicylic acid to help exfoliate dead skin cells. Its hands-free rollerball allows easy application without mess, rubbing, or hassle.
Are there any clinical claims or third-party testing to support its efficiency, and has it been tested on all skin types?
Sturino: Yes, we work with dermatologists and gynecologists to ensure that formulas are skin-safe and deliver clinically informed, visible results. A test panel of 54 participants evaluated Après Shave over three weeks to validate its efficacy across diverse skin types. It is clinically proven to be safe for sensitive skin.
Was sustainability a focus in the product or packaging development?
Sturino: Sustainability is a priority for the brand, and with Après Shave, we wanted to ensure the packaging reflected our commitment to reducing waste. The bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic and is fully recyclable, making it a more intelligent, more sustainable choice from start to finish.