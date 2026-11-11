Melt&Marble scales global reach of precision-fermented “designer” lipids
Key takeaways
- Melt&Marble is expanding Marble7 distribution across Europe, Asia, and Australasia through regional partnerships.
- Precision-fermented lipids offer multifunctional benefits for skin care, hair care, and makeup formulations.
- “Designer” lipids support sustainable sourcing, supply chain resilience, and improved sensory performance.
Melt&Marble is expanding its precision-fermented lipid ingredients’ reach in European, Asian, and Australasian markets. Through several new distribution partnerships, Marble7 will be more widely accessible to personal care manufacturers in these regions.
The company’s expanded network includes collaborations with Eigenmann & Veronelli across Italy, Spain, Poland, and Turkey; Bionord across Scandinavia; Cornelius in the UK and Ireland; Lavollée in France; Seil in South Korea; and Ingredients Plus in Australia and New Zealand.
Dr. Anastasia Krivoruchko, co-founder and CEO of Melt&Marble, tells Personal Care Insights that consistent results at a commercial scale remain one of the biggest challenges in scaling precision-fermented lipids for the personal care industry.
The CEO acknowledges that transitioning from laboratory prototypes into the commercial arena requires optimizing the fermentation process, maintaining product quality as production increases, and making sure customers can rely on a stable supply.
However, she tells us that scaling production is only one part of bringing a new ingredient to market.
“Manufacturers also need opportunities to evaluate it, understand how it performs in their formulations, and build confidence in using it. Our immediate focus is on making Marble7 more widely available, supporting customers as they explore different applications, and continuing to develop our precision fermentation technology to create new lipids with specific properties.”
Marble7 is an omega-7-rich three-in-one lipid designed to help formulators meet the progressively pertinent demands for high-performance and future-proof ingredients in skin care, makeup, and hair care formulations. Launched in summer 2026, the ingredient is the Swedish company’s debut personal care ingredient.
Expanding in high-opportunity regions
In the process of bringing an active to market, Krivoruchko underscores the importance of manufacturers being able to reliably source an ingredient, test it in formulations, and receive the technical support they need.
“By working with established distributors, we can reach more manufacturers through partners who already understand their local markets and have existing relationships with formulators,” she tells us. “We see exciting opportunities across Europe, Asia, and Australasia.”
Krivoruchko says that South Korea is a particularly interesting market for Melt&Marble due to K-beauty’s focus on skin care innovation, sophisticated formulations, and sensory performance. She calls the region a “promising market for an ingredient like Marble7.”
“Through our partnership with Seil, we can introduce the ingredient to more local manufacturers and support its adoption in a market where these qualities are especially valued.”
“Designer” lipids in beauty
Melt&Marble highlights that precision fermentation allows fats and lipids to be produced with targeted structural and performance characteristics.
“One of the most significant advantages of ‘designer’ lipids is their versatility,” says Krivoruchko.
“Conventional emollients often involve trade-offs between richness, absorption, and sensory performance. With precision fermentation, we can design lipids with specific properties rather than relying solely on those found in conventional fats and oils.”
The controlled process’s sustainability benefits and secure supply offerings have garnered growing attention from industry players. Krivoruchko says that Marble7 is distinguished from comparable actives through its combination of biomimetic skin benefits and multifunctionality in one ingredient.
“Its omega-7-rich lipid profile was designed to biomimic key components of human sebum, making it particularly relevant for skin barrier-focused formulations and products targeting hydration, skin comfort and healthy-looking skin,” she explains.
Marble7 is also touted for its texturizing properties and smooth, melt-on-contact feel. The sensory appeal of the ingredient is aligned with growing sensoriality demands in skin care, hair care, and color cosmetics applications.
“Because Marble7 combines bioactive lipids, emolliency, sensory enhancement, and structuring functionality in one ingredient, formulators may be able to simplify formulations and reduce reliance on multiple separate ingredients.”
Additionally, Krivoruchko underscores that the alternative to traditional plant- and animal-derived lipids allows manufacturers to source ingredients without the resource intensiveness of agricultural production and vulnerability to crop and supply chain volatility.
Krivoruchko concludes that Melt&Marble aims to expand what’s possible in lipid design “by developing ingredients with combinations of functionality and performance that are difficult to achieve through conventional sources alone.”