Monteloeder’s Zeropollution boosts scalp health under environmental stress, study finds
03 Sep 2024 --- A new clinical study has observed that Zeropollution, a botanical formulation by Monteloeder, supports scalp health under environmental stress. The formula provides significant relief to individuals with sensitive scalps.
The results extend the ingredient’s use beyond facial skin health, positioning it within the emerging health category of “skinification.” The trend is defined as the integration of commonly known skin care actives into other categories such as hair care.
“Zeropollution is a polyphenol-rich blend of natural botanicals with dual-action benefits. It nourishes and rejuvenates both your skin and scalp, helping to protect against environmental stressors while enhancing overall skin and scalp health,” explains Nuria Caturla, Ph.D. and chief R&D officer at Monteloeder.
“The result is a refreshed and revitalized appearance. This beauty-from-within formula also emerges as a highly relevant solution to the current skinification trend.”
Evolution of a nutricosmetic
Zeropollution is a synergistic combination of standardized botanical extracts of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis), olive leaves (Olea europaea), lemon verbena (Lippia citriodora) and Japanese pagoda tree (Sophora japonica). It was initially developed by Monteloeder’s subsidiary SuanNutra to boost the skin’s resilience to the harmful effects of the environment.
“This clinical study expands on the product’s applicability to scalp health discovered in a previous lab-based study. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the link between hair quality and scalp health,” says Marcos López, US sales director for Monteloeder.
“Today’s informed consumers seek products that naturally soothe, hydrate and enhance the scalp to alleviate common issues such as dandruff, itchiness, oiliness and dryness, as well as to enhance hair vibrancy. This study confirms that the Zeropollution nutricosmetic also goes beyond bare skin health to address scalp concerns.”
Research indicates that people living in highly polluted areas have altered sebum composition, which affects the scalp’s ability to retain moisture. As the primary line of defense, the skin — including the scalp — is often the first to be compromised by daily exposure to common air pollutants, including particulate matter, smoking and UV radiation.
Pollution alters the skin barrier and microflora and increases reactive oxygen species production, damaging cell membranes. This causes clogged hair follicles and disrupts the natural balance of oils. These factors lead to scalp irritation, redness, dandruff and changes to hair texture.
Physiological parameters tested
The 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, published in Cosmetics, investigated the real-world effectiveness of Zeropollution on various physiological parameters of the skin and scalp in 66 women residing in a highly urbanized area.
Participants received either a 250 mg gel capsule of Zeropollution or a placebo daily. Positive results were recorded four weeks into the study in the group taking the nutricosmetic. After the three-month evaluation period, key improvements included a 22% increase in skin antioxidant capacity, enhanced skin moisturization, a 25% boost in skin radiance and measurable reductions in wrinkle depth and skin oiliness.
Scalp moisturization improved by more than 14%, with noted reductions in skin moisture loss. Scalp sebum growth diminished by 16%. In addition, 71% of participants with scalp sensitivity experienced reduced redness.
“Zeropollution was crafted based on evidence that consuming a diverse range of antioxidants is more effective than a high dose of a single antioxidant. This is ascribed to their complementary activity. The selection of these botanicals followed an extensive review of anecdotal and scientific literature, further validated through in vitro, ex vivo and clinical testing to ensure the formula’s effectiveness,” notes Caturla.
Earlier this year, a preclinical study revealed several mechanisms of action underlying the protective effect of Zeropollution on the skin against external aggressors. In addition to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, one of the key mechanisms discovered was its ability to inhibit the overactivation of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor, a biological pathway of the pollutant stress response that causes inflammation and skin damage.