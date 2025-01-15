Morphe releases antibacterial makeup brushes
Morphe has launched a line of makeup brushes using naturally derived antibacterial technology to inhibit bacteria’s ability to survive and thrive on the makeup applicator.
The Morphe Brushes Reimagined features silver ions from natural minerals and used in many industries. The ions break through bacterial cell walls and provide antimicrobial benefits by attacking microbes’ DNA.
Over 600 designs were tested, resulting in 34 pieces of complexion and eye brushes. The range also has sponges and puffs.
“These bristles enhance every application while providing antibacterial benefits to help you define with less grime,” says Morphe.
Antibacterial brushes
According to Morphe, the makeup brushes can reduce harmful bacteria by 99.9%. An independent, globally accredited, U.S.-based clinical laboratory tested and validated the bristles’ antibacterial properties.
However, the beauty brand says the longevity of the brush’s silver ion benefits can vary, depending on brush use. Morphe’s manufacturer asserts that silver ions typically remain effective for up to a year under normal use.
Morphe suggests users clean all their makeup brushes regularly and replace them every 12 to 18 months to maintain performance and hygiene.
Cleaning makeup brushes removes makeup and dirt buildup, helping to extend its overall performance while supporting healthy skin.
The brushes were re-engineered and pull-tested for less fraying, shedding and streaking. The bristles are vegan.