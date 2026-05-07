Native launches Boba Cafe and Global Flavors collections for multicultural body care
Key takeaways
- Native launched two limited-edition collections, inspired by Boba tea and global scents, focusing on personalization and multicultural influences.
- Both collections feature clean, skin-friendly formulas free from aluminum, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, available at Walmart or Target.
- The scents offer unique, food-inspired fragrances, combining fun and customization to enhance daily self-care routines.
Native has launched two limited-edition fragrance-focused body care collections, responding to personalization and multicultural demands. The Global Flavors Collection is inspired by scents from around the world. The Boba Cafe Collection features scents inspired by the Taiwanese bubble tea drink.
The collections utilize gourmand scents to engage proliferating consumer demand for food-inspired and emotionally engaging olfactory profiles.
The Global Flavors Collection debuts at Target. Meanwhile, the Boba Cafe Collection is available exclusively at Walmart.
The Procter & Gamble subsidiary focuses on clean and efficacious products free from aluminum, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, that are skin and planet-friendly. Both collections feature aluminum-free deodorant, sulfate-free body wash, hair care, and moisturizing body products.
Boba body care
Boba tea — a Taiwanese tea drink that features small tapioca pearls — has become a global phenomenon in recent years, driven by Gen Z and Gen Alpha demand. Native’s Boba Cafe Collection is leveraging the Boba tea trend with dessert-inspired scents. The scents are designed to enhance daily personal care practices with playful olfactory elements.
The line includes some of Native’s best-selling categories like aluminum-free deodorant with 72-hour odor protection, sulfate-free body wash, moisturizing lotion, liquid hand soap, and silicone-free shampoo and conditioner.
The collection offers gourmand scents playing into food-inspired fragrance trends in which brands leverage the flavor and sensory qualities food evokes to recreate the same favorable tastes and textures in their cosmetic products.
The products feature scents such as Strawberry Matcha, which is a blend of strawberry and orange flower with creamy matcha tea. Brown Sugar Boba is rich and velvety with hints of fresh fruits. Berry Blossom Tea is full-bodied with dark berries, pomegranate, vanilla, and hibiscus blossoms. Coconut Ube features hints of coconut cream, tropical fruits, and soft amber.
Native explains that it developed the Boba Cafe Collection to meet growing personalization demands in the clean personal care segment. The brand plays off bubble tea’s multi-cultural and community-driven cafe culture to translate it into enjoyable bathroom rituals.
“Self-care should delight the senses as much as it cares for the skin,” says Christopher Talbott, CEO at Native. “The Boba Cafe Collection brings the fun, customizable spirit of boba tea to personal care, while keeping Native’s formulas clean, simple, and effective.”
Scents around the world
Similar to the Boba Cafe Collection, the Global Flavors Collection aims to bring multiculturalism and personalization to the bathroom and utilizes the demand for gourmand fragrances. The collection, exclusively sold at Target, is inspired by the olfactory heritages of five countries around the world.
The scents come from Japan, Italy, Morocco, Brazil, and Turkey, paying homage to the cultures of the countries. The collection features clean, effective formulas applied to aluminum-free deodorant, sulfate-free body wash, moisturizing lotion, body scrub, hair care, and liquid hand soap.
Designed to make daily routines feel like travel experiences, the available scents range across different flavor profiles.
Japanese Golden Pear contains fresh pear and floral notes. Italian Vanilla Gelato is a gourmand vanilla and citrus blend. Aimed at refreshment, Brazilian Honey Melon dons melon and soft floral notes. Moroccan Mountain Sage is more earthy, inspired by herbal and amber notes. Finally, Turkish Rose Water contains florals and amber in its olfactory profile.
The collection aims to be a celebration of cultural inspiration by bringing it into day-to-day rituals.
“Personal care should bring joy and inspiration to everyday routines,” says Talbott. “With Global Flavors, we’ve captured the essence of travel and transformed it into clean, effective formulas that let people experience iconic scents from around the world.”