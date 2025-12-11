Nouryon to open innovation hub in Brazil to drive growth in South America
Key takeaways
- Nouryon opens an innovation center in Itupeva, Brazil, to drive development in home and personal care solutions in South America.
- The facility aims to accelerate the development of sustainable solutions, including bio-based and biopolymer ingredients.
- Brazil strengthens its role as an innovation hub alongside Nouryon’s global expansion.
Nouryon is opening a center for innovation and customer experiences in the home and personal care sector in Itupeva, Brazil. The facility reinforces the global special chemical company’s commitment to its customers in South America.
The center features state-of-the-art laboratories and experimental stations for testing formulations and facilitating collaborations among customers. It is created to co-develop cleaning and personal care ingredients.
Nouryon says that the center will contribute to sustainability for itself and its customers by accelerating the development of eco-friendly solutions. It exemplifies bio-based chelates for cleaning applications and biopolymer-based personal care products.
“The new Itupeva facility is an important investment to advance our growth strategy in the region. By combining our global expertise with local customer insights, we are creating an environment where innovation can thrive and more sustainable solutions for home and personal care can be developed faster and more collaboratively,” says Larry Ryan, president of Nouryon
“This milestone reinforces our commitment to customers in Brazil and throughout South America.”
The center is pending approval from local authorities, but is expected to be fully operational by the end of next year.
Collaboration center
The collaborative design of the center will blend technical expertise with customer insights, enabling Nouryon to deliver products that reflect the culture and environmental nuances of the region.
The Itupeva center will mark the company’s 15th center globally and will strengthen its ability to co-create localized solutions.
Nouryon views Brazil as a particularly strategic market. The country serves as a hub for growth with nine manufacturing facilities alongside an agriculture-focused innovation center.
The chemical company has recently expanded its presence in other regions. Last month, Nouryon opened an innovation center in Shanghai, China, as a part of its commitment to strengthening co-development and sustainable growth across the Asia Pacific region.
The company stated that the China center would support local innovation and advance cosmetic formulations for skin, sun, color, and hair care.