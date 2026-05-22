Novvia Group acquires luxury beauty packaging company

Key takeaways
- Novvia Group has acquired APC Packaging, expanding its luxury beauty and personal care packaging portfolio.
- APC Packaging focuses on eco-friendly solutions, including refillable systems, recyclability, and recycled materials.
- The acquisition aims to strengthen Novvia’s presence in the beauty packaging sector and supports future growth initiatives.
Novvia Group has obtained APC Packaging, a supplier of luxury beauty packaging solutions, including plastic and glass containers, closures, and packaging components. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
Novvia, a global rigid container and life science packaging distributor backed by Kelso & Company, says the aim of the transaction is to strengthen its position in the beauty and personal care packaging sectors.
APC Packaging, based in Florida, US, collaborates with beauty and skin care brands to deliver primary packaging solutions with a focus on environmentally conscious innovation to help brands advance refillable systems, recyclability, and recycled material use.
“We look forward to leveraging Novvia’s scale, relationships, and expertise to enhance our product offerings, expand services, and deliver greater value to our customers,” says Lisa Lin, a primary owner at APC Packaging.
Lisa and Christina Lin, co-owners of APC, will continue to run the business and manage day-to-day operations.
Bob Boucher, CEO at Novvia, adds: “APC is an excellent company that fits well within our growing consumer segment. We look forward to partnering with Lisa and her team to build on their growth momentum while leveraging the combined strengths of our organization to scale our beauty packaging platform.”
The transaction adds to Novvia’s continued expansion into beauty and personal care packaging, following its recent purchase of Garrett Hewitt International, and consumer packaging more broadly, following its recent acquisitions of Saxco International and Garrett Hewitt.
Earlier this month, Cosmogen and Asquan merged to become a global personal care packaging player.
In other beauty packaging news, Medicos recently equipped SVR with a new dropper system for its serum range, Silgan Dispensing unveiled its customizable color and fragrance solutions for personal care packaging, and Cosmogen expanded its recyclable and convenient packaging portfolio.