Coty revives Marc Jacobs Beauty with new cosmetic collection
Key takeaways
- Marc Jacobs Beauty returns to makeup with a color cosmetics collection.
- Products focus on long-wear performance and immersive sensory experience.
- Launch spans online, Sephora, and in retail stores in the UK, US, and Australia.
Coty has announced the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty, reviving the beauty giant’s market presence with a color cosmetics collection.
The collection focuses on bright colors and individuality built around Marc Jacobs Beauty’s concept, Joyride Sensoriality. The concept aims to provide an immersive and pleasurable experience, stating that “makeup should feel as good as it looks.”
The collection spans eye makeup, complexion, and lips with its Drawn This Way Longwear Eyeliner, Born Star Eyeshadow, Heart On Lipstick, Joystick Blush Stick, Flashes Mascara, Legally Bronze Bronzer, and Money Shot Highlighter Gel. The products are designed for long-wear use and layering.
“We have had a long and successful partnership, working with Coty on fragrance, and we are excited to do the same with beauty,” says Marc Jacobs, head designer and founder at Marc Jacobs. “I am not interested in one right way to look; beauty, like fashion, has always been a form of self-expression rooted in experimentation, play, and reimagining the familiar in new ways.”
Marc Jacobs Beauty was initially launched in 2013 in partnership with Kendo Brands, but quietly discontinued in 2021. In the meantime, fans of the beauty line maintained the cosmetics’ cult status as the brand continued its relationship with Coty in fragrances.
International launch
The collection is set to launch next week on the Marc Jacobs website and the Sephora app, followed by online, brick-and-mortar, and travel retail expansions across the UK, North America, and Australia in the following weeks.
“Marc Jacobs Beauty is one of the most anticipated relaunches in prestige beauty, and Sephora is proud to partner in bringing it back to consumers around the world,” says Priya Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer at Sephora.
“At the intersection of fashion, creativity, and pop culture, the brand is uniquely positioned to resonate with Sephora’s deeply engaged beauty community across both loyal fans and a new generation of beauty consumers. Together with Coty, we look forward to reigniting excitement for Marc Jacobs Beauty, driving discovery at scale, and supporting the brand’s next chapter of long-term global growth.”