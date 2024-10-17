Nu Skin launches personal care supplements and topicals for mental well-being
US-based Nu Skin introduces Mynd360, a new line of supplements and topicals that provide holistic, cognitive support for core areas of mental well-being. The products aim to help consumers sleep better, stay focused, manage stress and support a strong memory.
The range includes six products: four supplements — Feel Calm, Mind Full, Night Time and Sharp Focus — a Relaxing Body Cream and an Energizing Hand and Body Wash. Nu Skin also commissioned three clinical studies on the key ingredient blends in the supplements Night Time, Feel Calm and Mind Full.
“Sleep, stress, memory and mental cognition all have a significant impact on our overall health and well-being,” highlights Steve Hatchett, executive vice president and chief product officer at Nu Skin.
“Our global research shows that 93% of consumers have one or more concerns related to sleep, focus or memory. It’s also clear that consumers want products that are scientifically proven and shown to be safe and effective through clinical research. We feel this holistic approach will support consumer’s desires to live happier, healthier lives.”
Examining the new product range
Feel Calm is a nutritional formula for mood support. It contains magnolia bark, lemon balm extract and l-theanine to maintain healthy cortisol levels and reduce feelings of stress. The Mind Full soft gels protect against mental fatigue and support memory and recall. Their clinically proven blend of astaxanthin, grape extract and vitamin E helps support healthy memory.
Night Time sleep supplements contain magnesium, melatonin and saffron extract to help consumers fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and support a higher quality of sleep.
The Sharp Focus supplement supports healthy brain function, such as mental clarity, concentration and improved reaction time. It includes choline, bacopa, vitamins B6 and B12 to support natural brain function “after one use.” Moreover, the supplement uses a microencapsulated form of caffeine for a gradual release.
The Relaxing Body Cream is formulated with topical nutrients such as calcium and magnesium and absorbs quickly into the skin. Nu Skin asserts that its fragrance helps support a “positive mood and enhanced feelings of well-being and relaxation.” The Energizing Hand and Body Wash contains natural coconut and biodegradable cleansing agents with a green apple and ginseng fragrance.
Scientific supplement support
Nu Skin highlights several clinical trials on the new supplements for mental well-being. A 28-day study found that 89% of participants taking the Night Time blend of magnesium and saffron without melatonin reported feeling less tired when waking, and 96% saw an improvement in their sleep quality. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study included 40 healthy adults with self-reported sleep disturbances.
Meanwhile, Nu Skin’s Feel Calm ingredient blend of l-theanine, lemon balm and magnolia bark extract has been shown to improve stress levels. Scientists at Princeton Consumer Research, US, conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 60 healthy adults experiencing moderate stress.
After 30 days, 98% of participants taking the Feel Calm supplement reported improvements in occasional anxiousness, and 93% noted improvements in feelings of melancholy.
Nu Skin researchers studied Mind Full on 100 healthy adults with self-reported memory concerns. After 12 weeks, the double-blind, placebo-controlled study found statistical improvement in cognitive performance and episodic memory compared to a placebo.
Study participants taking the blend of astaxanthin, grape extract, and vitamin E also showed a statistically significant increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factors. This compound is related to memory and learning and is produced by the brain. The researchers also found a decrease in a biomarker of oxidative stress among these participants.
Mental well-being market
The nutrition industry increasingly develops mental health and well-being products to meet consumer demand. Experts highlight that mental well-being is becoming a mainstream health priority for consumers.
Innova Market Insights data indicates an average annual 16% growth in supplements with brain-mood health claims from July 2019 to June 2024. Hair, skin and nail supplements experienced the fastest growth at 104% in five years.
Examples of nutrition ingredients promoted in this area include psychobiotics, biotics that target the gut-brain axis for mental wellness, natural ingredients, such as adaptogenic botanicals or nootropics, and mineral solutions.