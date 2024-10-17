SEPAWA 2024 Congress: Clariant reveals sustainable laundry and dish detergent solutions
Clariant presents its sustainable multifunctional sugar surfactant, GlucoPure Sense and TexCare Terra, for laundry products at the SEPAWA 2024 Congress in Berlin, Germany, this week.
The chemicals company says consumers are turning toward more resource-conscious washing routines, switching to multifunctional or concentrated detergents and washing at lower temperatures to save water and energy.
GlucoPure Sense is designed to increase fabric softness and ease ironing. Recent testing showed it is also a “superior” ingredient in laundry detergents, combining cleaning with secondary fabric care benefits.
“Our latest testing demonstrates that GlucoPure Sense is a versatile ingredient for detergent formulators from dishes to laundry,” says Dr. Christine Oberbillig, global marketing manager of Home Care & Sustainability at Clariant.
“Formulating two-in-one detergents with a high Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) that don’t compromise on cleaning performance remains a challenge, yet with GlucoPure Sense, this is now possible. In addition, when used as a laundry ingredient, it has no negative impact on fiber functionality.”
The sugar surfactant has an RCI of 96%.
Laboratory testing demonstrated that GlucoPure Sense enables resource-friendly washing routines, allowing consumers not to use separate softeners.
TexCare Terra releases polymers, delivering solutions for more climate-friendly laundry routines. The ingredient can boost cleaning power and stain resistance.
The latest application data show that TexCare Terra polymers help consumers save resources in their washing routines in “several ways.” The reduced surfactant load results in “more effective detergents with fewer chemicals.”
TexCare Terra has an RCI of 80%.
Furthermore, new consumer-relevant application data showed better washing performance at lower temperatures, enabling reduced energy consumption and contributing to more climate-friendly laundry practices.