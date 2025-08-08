Ozempic face: Weight loss drugs spark demand for targeted skin care
The weight-loss drug Ozempic has gained popularity for its rapid slimming results, although side effects on the skin, such as premature aging, have been reported. This has created a gap in the market for targeted skin care solutions and a need for innovation.
Ozempic, also known as Semaglutide, is an injectable weight loss drug created initially for obesity and diabetes. Together with other glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, such as Wegovy, it has gained widespread use among people who want to lose weight quickly.
Innova Market Insights previously reported that Ozempic became a trend through discussions and promotions on social media by doctors, celebrities, and fitness influencers.
However, the drug has posed an “unexpected cosmetic challenge,” according to Dr. Meegan Gruber, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Gruber Plastic Surgery. She says rapid fat loss can leave patients with loose, sagging skin on the face, arms, abdomen, and thighs.
“A hollow face”
Medical News Today reports that after Ozempic use, the face appears hollow, and aging signs such as fine lines and wrinkles increase.
“The skin of the face also loses its ability to retract after an episode of rapid weight loss due to reduced levels of elastin and collagen, which are essential for structural integrity,” reports the publication.
Fat and muscle in the face contribute to a youthful appearance. Therefore, rapid weight loss, through drugs or other means, will impact the facial appearance.
“GLP-1 drugs help people shed pounds fast, but skin elasticity can’t keep up,” Dr. Gruber explains. “Patients feel healthier yet suddenly confront excess skin that diet and exercise can’t fix.”
Responding to this issue, skin care brands have emerged with targeted solutions for what has been deemed “Ozempic face.”
New category of skin care
Earlier this year, Image Skincare launched its VOL.U.LIFT GLP-1 4D skin rebound complex, a cream to be applied after serum. This complex is especially targeted for skin issues following the use of GLP-1 drugs.
The company says it is improving visible deflation in the skin, sagging, thin texture, dehydration, and wrinkles. The product aims to give the skin radiance and a younger-looking appearance.
The key ingredients are bakuchiol, which provides antioxidants and anti-aging benefits; L-ornithine acid, which plumps the skin and targets sunken, deflated skin; and Kangaroo paw flower, which also helps firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The formula features plant collagen fragments to “lift the skin” and improve sagging and deflation. It also contains HA silanol, a “next-generation” hyaluronic acid for hydration, plumping, and volume restoration.
Lastly, the product uses XOSM Technology, a patent-pending technology to boost formula performance and encapsulated antioxidants to target oxidative stress.
“I believe we’re witnessing the emergence of an entirely new category in skin care and beauty overall, one specifically designed to address the aesthetic side effects of GLP-1 usage and rapid weight loss,” says Marc Ronert, a European board-certified plastic surgeon and co-owner of Image Skincare.