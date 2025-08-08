Beyond The Headlines: Kenvue cuts financial forecast, Sveda debuts beef tallow skin care
This week in personal care news, Kenvue revised its full-year outlook after reporting a 4.2% drop in organic sales for Q2. Sveda launched its first skin care line featuring tallow-based balms for deep hydration and skin repair. Meanwhile, Martha Stewart announced she will launch a skin care brand, Elm Biosciences, offering beauty-from-within anti-aging solutions.
Financial news
Kenvue reported a 4% year-over-year decrease in net sales for Q2 2025, with organic sales down 4.2%. Seasonal weakness in sun care and allergy products in North America and shifts in shipment timing in China contributed to the downturn. Gross profit margin declined to 58.9% from 59.1%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fell to US$0.29, compared to US$0.32 the year before. Kenvue plans to optimize its brand portfolio as part of a strategic review and focus on improving execution in core segments such as personal care.
Shiseido announced it will cut 300 jobs in the US after continued losses from its skin care brand Drunk Elephant contributed to a ¥5.8 billion (US$39.4 million) operating loss in the region. While restructuring efforts in Japan and China improved overall profitability, US sales declined by 10% in H1 2025. The company cited supply chain issues with Drunk Elephant in 2024 as a key factor in its underperformance, but it plans to reposition the brand starting in 2026.
THG sold its flavorings brand, Claremont, to Nactarome Group for £103 million (US$138 million) as part of a broader plan to streamline operations and sharpen its focus on core divisions, including beauty. The company reported an improved revenue growth rate in its beauty segment and continues to invest in platforms like Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic. The sale of Claremont, acquired initially for £52 million (US$69.7 million), allows THG to reduce debt and reallocate resources to prioritize areas such as personal care.
Nestlé is reviewing its vitamins, minerals, and supplements portfolio and is considering selling underperforming brands, including Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan’s Pride. The review follows slower sales growth across the segment, with Q2 2025 organic growth at 3% and net profit down 10%.
Product launches
Sveda launched its first skin care line featuring three tallow-based products: a whipped tallow balm for the face, a solid hydrating balm for full-body use, and a lip balm for dry or chapped lips. The products use grass-fed beef tallow, jojoba oil, and beeswax to overcome common issues with traditional tallow formulas, such as greasiness, strong scent, and poor absorption. Sveda claims that each formula delivers moisture, helps restore balance, soothes inflammation, and aims to support healing without the irritation common in synthetic alternatives.
Dyson launched a new nourishing hair care line called the Omega collection. It features a hydrating hair oil and a leave-in conditioning spray designed to treat dry, tangled, and frizzy hair without the use of silicones. The products were formulated with the Dyson Oli7 blend, a mix of seven plant-based oils: olive, abyssinian, corn, avocado, sesame, macadamia, and sunflower, the last of which was sourced from Dyson’s own farms in Lincolnshire, UK.
Neya launched a reusable menstrual disc applicator designed to make disc insertion easier, particularly for first-time users and people with anatomical challenges such as a tilted uterus. It is made entirely from medical-grade silicone and is compatible with most reusable disc brands. The applicator does not require additional lubricant, comes with a travel case, and is free from BPA, phthalates, latex, and PFAS.
Revance expanded its PanOxyl acne care range with two salicylic acid-based products: an Acne Gel Wash and Daytime Invisible Patches. The gel wash features a 2% salicylic acid formula with green tea extract, betaine, and aloe to cleanse pores and soothe skin. The patches are designed for “discreet” daytime use, offering exfoliation and calming benefits with ingredients such as Centella asiatica and green tea extract.
Beauty-from-within debuts
Martha Stewart announced she will launch a skin care brand, Elm Biosciences, created in collaboration with dermatologists and medical professionals. When it launches in September, the brand will introduce two products: A30 Elemental Serum and the Inner Dose daily skin supplement. The products aim to address signs of aging through a dual-pathway system targeting both internal and external skin factors.
Luxury skin care brand Patricks launched Anti Lagg Capsules, a two-part supplement designed to address jet lag and support well-being during travel. The product includes separate AM and PM capsules formulated with ingredients such as bacopa and ginseng for cognitive function and ashwagandha and passionflower for relaxation and recovery. This marks the brand’s first move beyond men’s grooming into the wellness category, following an investment from Shiseido in 2023 to expand its global product offering.
Zhou Nutrition unveiled a dietary supplement called Body Smooth, formulated to support skin texture and reduce the appearance of cellulite. The supplement contains hyaluronic acid for moisture and firmness and vitamin C to aid collagen production. According to the brand, the supplement also features SOD-B Dimpless, a patented ingredient clinically shown to decrease the appearance of cellulite when used with a healthy diet and exercise.
Business news
Dior opened its first Canadian beauty boutique in Montreal, offering a selection of fragrance, makeup, skin care, and accessories in a space designed to reflect the brand’s Paris flagship. The store features La Collection Privée Christian Dior fragrances, Dior makeup lines such as Rouge Dior and Dior Addict, and personalized beauty services.
MyMicrobiome announced it has surpassed 150 brand partnerships for microbiome-friendly certifications across cosmetics, hygiene, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and pet care. The company is the only provider of a globally registered certification mark for microbiome-safe products, with testing protocols that assess a product’s impact on skin and body microbiota. Current partners include industry players such as Henkel, dsm-firmenich, and Weleda.