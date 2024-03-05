Rahn sees scalp and radiant skin care solutions with Scalpinist-Senso and Illumiscin-Glow
05 Mar 2024 --- Rahn-Cosmetic Actives unveils Scalpinist-Senso, an active ingredient designed for sensitive-oily scalp. Its approach aims to alleviate scalp discomfort within two weeks by restoring balance to the disturbed microbiome and reducing scalp sebum through a rinse-off application.
The Swiss-based company also unveils Illumiscin-Glow, an anti-inflammatory ingredient designed to be gentle on the skin and provide a comfortable feel. It makes the skin brighter and more radiant.
Oily scalp solution
By decreasing sebum production, Scalpinist-Senso “directly influences” the scalp microbiota, restoring its balance.
According to the chemicals company, in-vitro studies confirm the inhibition of Cutibacterium acnes and anti-inflammatory activity by inhibiting the pro-inflammatory enzymes COX-1, COX-2 and 5-LOX. Scalpinist-Senso is obtained by extracting Maclura cochinchinensis leaves, which are rich in prenylated bioflavonoids, known to have antioxidant properties.
In other scalp care launches, L’Oréal Paris recently partnered with Walmart on its second exclusive, Hyaluron + Pure, featuring a Shampoo, Conditioner and Oil Erasing Scalp Serum. The brand said the market has seen an ascension of skinification of hair, and the conversation surrounding oily scalps and roots continues to grow among Millennials and Gen Z, who see scalp care as skin care, too.
Meanwhile, Innova Market Insights data indicates a 3% average annual compound growth in Hair Care launches globally from October 2020 to September 2023. Europe was the leader in Hair Care launches from Oct 2022 to Sep 2023 with 48% of launches.
The leading categories for Hair Care from October 2022 to September 2023 were:
- Shampoo (30%).
- Hair-Treatments (20%).
- Styling (18%).
- Conditioner (16%).
- Coloring (15%).
Sun-damaged skin
Rahn says its new skin care solution provides “a bright and even skin complexion for consumers around the globe, regardless of ethnicity or gender.” It contains hordatines obtained from upcycled brewers’ barley sprouts which the company says was identified by AI as a brand-new inhibitor of tyrosinase, a key modulator of skin tone.
It also points to clinical studies showing that Illumiscin-Glow significantly reduces skin tanning, the intensity of sun spots and melasma while extensive studies on multi-ethnic skin groups have shown “general suitability and efficacy for all skin types.”
By Sabine Waldeck