Kao expands hair care offerings with Melt and discusses Bioré tech to tackle heat and humidity
05 Mar 2024 --- Kao introduces the Melt hair care brand as part of the first phase of its ambition to “completely rebuild” its Hair Care segment.
Personal Care Insights also connects with the Japanese chemical company to learn more about its recent Bioré Zero skin comfort launch.
Melt is designed to offer “beauty care for relaxing moments,” and follows Kao’s century-long research to align with the changing needs of consumers in the high-premium market segment.
Melting away stress
The line consists of Moisture Shampoo, Moisture Treatment, Creamy Melt Foam and Conditioning Water. Kao says it crafted the line to stimulate the senses through sound, bubbles, texture and aroma — to enhance the user’s self-care ritual.
The Melt Moisture Shampoo and Moisture Treatment contains a hybrid repair formulation targeting the outer and inner hair layers. Within its formula are “melty ceramides” (bis-methoxypropylamido isodocosane) that reach the inner layers for repair, softness and shine, alongside lanolin fatty acids that make up a “repair shield” (lanolin fatty acids) that penetrate the outer layers.
The Creamy Melt Foam is a carbonated shampoo designed to bring a spa-like hair-washing experience foaming bubbles. Mixing the powder with water initiates the carbonation process.
The line debuts in April and contains beauty extracts with hydrolyzed keratin (sheep wool), hydrolyzed silk, hydrolyzed collagen, hydrolyzed conchiolin protein, sodium dilauramidoglutamide lysine, sodium hyaluronate and lactic acid.
Kao captures “mindful aromas” with natural extracts of “clear fruity and sweet floral notes,” herbs and a musk finish. The company also spotlights microbubbles, which are produced when the Creamy Melt Foam and Moisture Shampoo are used together.
The company sees “strong growth” in Japan’s high-end hair care market, and a survey of 300 consumers in 2023 revealed that many seek product excellence that resonates with emotional aspects.
Bioré’s “powder veil technology” for heat and humidity
Kao is zeroing in on skin protection and comfort with the recent launch of Bioré Zero in Japan.
We talk to Chie Sugawara, marketer at Bioré, about the line, which is designed to relieve discomfort associated with hot temperatures and humidity.
The Bioré Zero Sheet is said to leave a smooth powder feel on the skin, while the Bioré Zero Sweat Care Lotion for Bathing is touted as a solution for drying sweat with Kao’s “powder veil technology.”
“The technology of Bioré Zero is based on the idea of applying an additional protective layer on the skin’s surface to provide comfort. The newly developed technology, ‘long-lasting powder veil,’ absorbs sweat with salt and sebum and converts sweat into quick-drying properties,” says Sugawara.
“The non-woven Bioré Zero sheet, being soaked in liquid, has a three-dimensional structure like a sponge to contain and release plenty of liquid and powder. When used, the non-woven fabric catches sebum firmly, and at the same time, it can provide liquid and powder for the skin. Its function is to keep you comfortable, even when you sweat.”
Sugawara says the products were developed based on asking consumers what discomfort is in humid and hot environments. “We heard comments such as, ‘I took a bath, but my body became sticky with sweat right away,’ and ‘Sweating while sleeping makes me feel less positive when I wake up in the morning.’”
“Today, suffering from humidity and temperature, it is easy to feel the discomfort of sticky sweat and odor throughout the day. We recommend the sheet that can be carried on-the-go during the day and the lotion that can be taken care of at home from night to morning.”
In other developments, Kao unveiled Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion and Curél Veil Creator to tackle severe skin dryness with a “wearable stratum corneum.”
World’s Most Ethical Companies
Kao is also recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as the only Japanese and Asian representative on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for the 18th consecutive year.
The US think tank compiles the list of businesses every year, highlighting “exceptional achievements” in the areas of compliance, ethics, integrity and transparency.
By Venya Patel