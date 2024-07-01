Research links high sodium intake to atopic dermatitis risk
01 Jul 2024 --- A recent study published in JAMA Dermatology reveals a correlation between high dietary sodium intake and the prevalence of atopic dermatitis (AD). The cross-sectional study looked at 24-hour urine sodium excretion to determine the link between sodium intake and AD.
The research examined data from 215,832 adult participants from the UK Biobank aged 37 to 73 years.
Researchers used a single-spot urine sample to estimate 24-hour urine sodium excretion and found that the average estimated sodium intake was 3.01 g per day. Five percent, or 10,839 of the participants, had AD.
The findings revealed that a 1 g increase in estimated daily sodium intake was linked with an 11% increase in the risk of developing AD. The study also noted a higher risk of active AD and increased severity with higher sodium intake.
Reducing dietary sodium intake is suggested as a cost-effective and low-risk way to mitigate AD. The study prompts further research to explore dietary interventions for the condition.
Researchers say they used multivariable logistic regression models, adjusting for factors such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and education.
Furthermore, the study notes a similar finding — of high sodium intake and AD — was seen in a validation cohort of 13,014 participants from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
In other research, the International Eczema Council looked into the link between climate change and AD, emphasizing that it primarily affects vulnerable people living in poor conditions.
A separate study found Arugula may boost barrier function to fight inflammatory skin diseases like AD.