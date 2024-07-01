Spate spotlights “rising star” fragrance brands while analyzing gender-based branding preferences
01 Jul 2024 --- A new report by Spate draws attention to fastest-growing fragrance brands based on searches, with Jean Paul Gaultier and Laura Mercier leading the ranks. In a market where more brands offer unisex fragrances, the report suggests how gender currently points the needle in shopping decisions.
“While many of the searches are for Jean Paul Gaultier cologne and Ultra Male cologne, a substantial amount of queries is for Jean Paul Gaultier women’s perfume,” details Spate.
“We’re intrigued by consumers’ interest in highly gendered products, which is surprising in a market where more and more brands are offering unisex fragrance.”
Jean Paul Gaultier is having a moment, with a 149.6% year-over-year growth in search volume, averaging 56,500 in monthly searches.
Perhaps consumers still crave the distinct identity of “cologne for men” and “perfume for women.”
Meanwhile, Laura Mercier, known for its luxury makeup and skin care lines, saw its search volume surge by 97.1% year-over-year, with an average of 2,700 monthly searches.
“It’s the Laura Mercier perfume Vanille in particular that consumers are searching for. If you’re chronically online, you may think people are only interested in niche scents and notes no one has ever heard of, written by an unhinged copywriter,” details Spate.
“However, it seems consumers are searching for more traditional, basic scents like vanilla, coconut and bergamot. Fragrance brands, take note — it might be best to spotlight one standout product.”
Fragrance industry moving forward
In an industry overview earlier this year, we highlighted that many personal care and beauty companies experienced a strong 2023, with fragrance firms especially enjoying the year amid record-breaking sales and mergers and acquisitions.
While cautious about the current year, scores of companies already reported robust sales thanks, in part, to fragrances often seen as an affordable luxury in a high inflationary environment.
Fragrance innovation continues to push boundaries with mood-boosting scents, innovative ingredients and sustainability.
Lu Ann Williams, global insights director of innovation at Innova Market Insights, recently told Personal Care Insights fragrances are essential to individuality:
“It has now become part of someone’s personal brand — and the smell has to last. We will see more parallels in food and personal care trends this year.”
Data from Innova Market Insights shows between July 2018 and June 2023, fragrance launches had a 12% average annual growth globally. Europe was the leader of these launches.
By Benjamin Ferrer