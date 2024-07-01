Pure Trade equips Guerlain with stainless steel golden candle lid
01 Jul 2024 --- Guerlain enlists Pure Trade to craft an exclusive stainless steel candle lid for its home-scented candle, L’Art& la Matière. The delicately polished gold lid sports the brand’s debossed logo, bringing an “exclusive and elegant finish touch.”
The lid protects the wax to ensure a long-lasting fragrance and prevents smoke from escaping once the flame has been put out. It is compatible only with Guerlain candles.
For over 30 years, Pure Trade has been a partner for luxury cosmetics and perfume brands for which the company designs high-end primary and secondary packaging, promotional luggage and accessories as well as textile and spa articles.
More than 50 renowned brands work withPure Trade, including Dior, Guerlain, Givenchy, YSL, Armani, Lancôme, Clarins, Thierry Mugler, Azzaro, Paco Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rochas, Shiseido, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Make Up For Ever and Fres.
Beauty packaging highlights
In other beauty packaging headlines, Quadpack is expanding its Creative Hub to the US to provide packaging innovation for the beauty industry. Earlier this month, the supplier spoke to us about its latest dispensing systems for cosmetics and the different packing types it launched within the category at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany.
Berry Global unveiled a customizable, rectangular bottle with up to 100% PCR plastic for the beauty, home and personal care markets. Branded Domino, the 250 ml bottle includes a 75 mm wide front face and customizable side panels, allowing all four sides of the container to be printed, maximizing brand customization opportunities.
Sulapac unveiled marble-like finishing for cosmetic packaging made of 73 to 86% USDA-certified bio-based content, with sustainably sourced biodegradable biopolymers as the main raw material.