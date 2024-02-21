Revieve and Google Cloud launch personalized AI shopping solutions
21 Feb 2024 --- Revieve launches Match My Look and Shop the Look, specifically for the makeup category, powered by Revieve’s BeautyML and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform.
Match My Look allows users to upload any makeup look for analysis. Shop the Look offers personalized product recommendations from an “extensive” array of brands and retailers tailored to the user’s chosen look.
Personal Care Insights speaks with the chief product and marketing officer at Revieve, Irina Mazur, about its partnership and how AI shapes the beauty landscape.
Revieve’s solutions are also available on the Google Cloud Marketplace for integration and accessibility.
How is BeautyML different from other AI try-on and shop features already available?
Mazur: Revieve’s BeautyML, fueled by an extensive catalog and bolstered with rich try-on data and LiveAR modeling powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, sets a transformative standard for generative AI-driven beauty experiences. This collaboration of sophisticated technologies and extensive data underpins two significant innovations — advanced generative modeling with contextual awareness and seamless inspiration-to-reality translation.
Advanced generative modeling with contextual awareness is at the forefront of beauty technology. Revieve Beauty ML excels in detecting and interpreting colors from a wide range of model images, ensuring precise color identification across diverse models. This sophisticated analysis considers how colors present under various conditions and on different skin tones, accurately translating these insights into exact product matches from our catalog. This capability enhances the accuracy and relevance of product recommendations, elevating the virtual try-on experience to new heights of personalization.
Seamless inspiration-to-reality translation is beyond advanced color detection and matching. Revieve Beauty ML revolutionizes the way consumers engage with beauty inspiration. This feature enables instant visualization of desired looks on the consumer themselves, allowing for an immediate and personalized translation of visual intent into their shopping experience. Consumers can now see how inspired colors and products, carefully selected from diverse models and images, would appear on their features. This democratizes the beauty exploration process, allowing users to tailor their journey precisely, directly connecting visual inspiration with personal beauty aspirations.
How do you expect consumers to use the new technology?
Mazur: We expect consumers to experience a transformation in beauty shopping by liberating personal expression. This innovative technology breaks away from the traditional constraints of pre-defined looks, allowing consumers to harness inspiration from any source, whether from a friend, a celebrity or an influencer. This functionality not only enables the replication of these looks but also deeply personalizes the shopping experience, allowing users to convert their beauty inspirations into a curated selection that reflects their individual tastes and preferences.
Customers will also use the immersive experience, boosting confidence. By providing a highly immersive virtual try-on experience, our solution significantly boosts shoppers’ confidence. Consumers can now see how different products and styles would look on them before making a purchase, offering a realistic and interactive way to explore beauty options. This immersive preview empowers users to make informed decisions, leading to a more satisfying and confident shopping journey.
Additionally, by embracing a wide range of inspirations and providing diverse ways for consumers to communicate their needs, this solution enriches the beauty landscape with inclusivity and diversity. It caters to various styles and financial preferences, from luxury aficionados to everyday makeup users, ensuring that everyone can find products that resonate with their budget and beauty aspirations. This approach allows the beauty community to be a space where every consumer can express their individuality and beauty intent in their own unique way, celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity at every level of the shopping experience.
How do you think the technology will influence beauty sales?
Mazur: This technology is poised to significantly influence beauty sales by offering a frictionless transition from inspiration to purchase, making products immediately purchasable within any shopping environment the consumer prefers. This direct bridge from aspiration to actionable purchasing options is expected to boost sales conversion rates by enhancing product appeal and perceived relevance.
Drawing in a wider audience as consumers brings external beauty inspirations into the retailer or brand space, potentially redefining product appeal and usage. Additionally, by impacting key ROI metrics, this technology will further drive sales performance, including conversion rates, average order value, return rates and customer lifetime value, thereby enhancing the overall financial health and efficiency of retail operations.
How do you see AI growing in the makeup space?
Mazur: The future of AI in the makeup industry is expected to revolutionize personalization by taking it to new levels. Future AI will transcend traditional makeup applications, venturing into beauty fusion, allowing users to seamlessly coordinate their makeup with their mood, outfit and personal style. This holistic approach enables individuals to express themselves confidently and authentically through a unified expression of beauty that extends beyond makeup to encompass fashion and fragrance.
Contextualized recommendations move beyond personalized to contextualized recommendations. Future AI will understand not just individual preferences but also the context of use, elevating the concept of personalization to new heights.
AI will enable broader collaborations with a wide spectrum of vendors and partners, enhancing the consumer experience with a diverse selection of products and innovative solutions.
How do you think the advancement of AI promotes connection in the beauty industry?
Mazur: The advancement of AI in beauty goes beyond mere technological progress; it signifies a paradigm shift in the beauty narrative toward inclusivity, personalization, and interconnectedness. By empowering consumers to integrate external inspirations directly into their shopping experience, we are expanding the discovery and enjoyment of beauty products, thus reimagining the dynamic between consumers, brands and retailers in a holistic and interconnected beauty ecosystem. As technology continues to evolve, partnerships between tech companies and beauty brands will likely lead to further innovation and disruption in the industry.
By Sabine Waldeck