Rituals Cosmetics now at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to “elevate” guest experiences
22 Aug 2024 --- Rituals Cosmetics are now available at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL), with three bath and body product lines at the resort’s three hotels.
The multi-year alliance will provide a premium experience to guests, according to Michael Moriarty, managing director at HKDL.
“We are delighted to join hands with Rituals to introduce their luxury range of products to our resort hotels, which will enhance our guests’ stay and elevate their experience from the moment they wake up until they go to bed,” he says.
Walt Disney inspiration
The company hopes Ritual of Karma, Jing and Mehr provoke good feelings at Disney, largely known as the “happiest place on earth.”
The Ritual of Karma is designed to make the user radiate positivity and serve as a reminder to live with good karma and practice kindness.
The Ritual of Jing is inspired by the ancient Chinese concept of Jing, which represents calmness, stillness and tranquility. The Ritual of Mehr celebrates the joy that comes from the bold, bright energy of the sun.
Raymond Cloosterman, CEO of Rituals, says: “Walt Disney has always been a great inspiration to me. I dedicated the front page of my business plan to him when launching the Rituals brand in 2000.”
“This exciting collaboration between our luxury beauty brand and the resort’s hotels perfectly encapsulates our philosophy to find happiness in the smallest moments.”
Redefining rituals
The Dutch beauty brand markets itself as a way for consumers to turn their beauty routines into meaningful moments.
Innova Market Insights recently revealed its Personal Care Trends in the Global Market, reporting that the seventh top trend was “Redefining Daily Rituals.” This highlights how personal care is evolving as an individual expression of self-care and wellness among users to develop a healthy daily mindset.
Consumers also individualize their daily routines by using specialized products to target their personal needs. Holistic wellness, with consumers using products such as jade rollers and light therapy devices, is additionally gaining traction within daily rituals.
Earlier this year, The Body Shop lost a lawsuit to Rituals over using the word “ritual” in its spa product line and had to compensate the well-being brand. The Court of Appeal in The Hague, the Netherlands, found The Body Shop guilty of copying Rituals’ range of skin care products for years.
By Sabine Waldeck